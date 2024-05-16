Woman, 49, killed in Charlestown crash into flatbed

May 16—A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 in Charlestown on Wednesday, police said.

At 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, Charlestown dispatch received multiple calls of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Bellows Falls Road (Route 12).

The crash involved a 2017 Subaru Forester operated by Melissa Dimartino, 49, of Charlestown, and a 2015 Dodge flatbed tow truck operated by Jason Gosselin, 35, of Springfield, Vermont, according to police.

An initial investigation concluded the Subaru crossed the centerline. It's driver, Dimartino, suffered severe injuries and required "extensive extrication" to remove her from the vehicle, police said.

Dimartino was taken to Springfield Hospital, where she was declared deceased.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, though no criminal charges expected, Charlestown police said.

Assisting local police at the scene were Charlestown Fire and Rescue, Golden Cross Ambulance, Bellows Falls Fire and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.