Witnesses say armed teens robbed Cleveland County Dollar General

Sheriff’s deputies in Cleveland County are asking for help after two gunman robbed a Dollar General.

That robbery happened at lunchtime Wednesday at the store across the street from Burns High School.

Two of the clerks working at the time describe the suspects as teenagers, saying they were both armed and pointed guns at one of the clerks. Witnesses told Faherty the suspects had much of their faces and hands covered.

Sheriff’s investigators released surveillance images of the suspects.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty confirmed at least two clerks were working at the time. Three customers were inside the store when the robbery happened.

Witnesses said the suspects were in and out of the business in just a few minutes. Deputies say they only got a small amount of money from the register before running off from the business. They believe they had a car parked nearby.

The sheriff told Faherty so far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Channel 9 is still working to find out if there have been any similar robberies in the surrounding counties.

