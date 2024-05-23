Wisconsin's RNC delegation includes Scott Walker, Tommy Thompson, Tim Michels

WASHINGTON — With just under two months until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Republicans have finalized their list of delegates.

Wisconsin's 41 delegates for the RNC, set for July 15- 18, include former Govs. Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson, and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

They are among 2,429 total delegates from across the country voting at the convention in Milwaukee to formally nominate former President Donald Trump as the party's candidate to take on incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.

More: Wisconsin's RNC delegation lands downtown hotel after first being steered to Racine

Here's the full list of Republicans representing the state at the presidential nominating convention this summer:

Wisconsin's 41 RNC delegates

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming

RNC National Committeeman Tom Schreibel

RNC National Committeewoman Maripat Krueger

Former Gov. Scott Walker

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson

Former RPW Chair Chairman Paul Farrow

Former RPW Chair Brad Courtney

State Treasurer John Leiber

State Senator Cory Tomczyk

Dave Anderson

Candee Arndt

Barb Bittner

Jordan Briskey

Kathy Broghammer

George Bureau

Pete Church

Brett Galaszewski

Jim Geldreich

Kevin Hermening

Christine Illgen

Scarlett Johnson

Robert Kordus, Jr.

Rose Marie LaBarbera

Brandon Maly

Georgia Maxwell

Diamond McKenna

Shannon McKinney

Tim Michels

Andreina Patilliet

Phillip Prange

Patricia Reiman

Matt Rust

Chris Slinker

Stephanie Soucek

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney

Pam Travis

Terrence Wall

Cindy Werner

Sandy Wiedmeyer

Laurie Wolf

Dixon Wolfe

Wisconsin's alternate RNC delegates

Akil Ajmeri

State Rep. Tyler August

John Beauchamp

William Blathras

Len Boltz

Luanne Coyne

Catherine DeVries

Alan Downs

Luke Dretske

Barbara Finger

John Graber

Amber Hahn

Billie Johnson

Kelly Johnson

Rita Lackovich

Shirl LeBarre

Don Lee

Julie Leschke

Jeanie Moore

Jerry Murphy

Purnima Nath

Annette Olson

Gerard Randall

State Rep. Nik Rettinger

Patricia Schick

Jim Schildbach

Lawrence Schneider II

Amber Schroeder

Brian Smith

Robert "Bob" Spindell Jr.

Ruth Streck

Gwen Theien

Carl Toepel

Julie Vale

Pam Van Handel

William Vanevenhoven

Judy Wenger

Michael Zaremba

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin RNC delegation includes Scott Walker, Tommy Thompson