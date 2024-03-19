Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, March 18, a $645 million jackpot

Will Powerball make you a multimillionaire overnight? Check your tickets to see if the winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, March 18, matched yours.

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, March 18, are 10-17-20-39-44 and the Powerball was 16. Power Play was 3x. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover!

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Saturday, March 16, drawing for $559 million, the jackpot rolled over to $645 million for the drawing on Monday, March 18. Cash option would be $307.3 million.

Although no one claimed the jackpot, there were a few big winners from Saturday: Tickets purchased in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina each matched 5 for $1 million prizes.

In case you're wondering, winning numbers fot Saturday, March 16, were 12-23-44-57-61 and the Powerball was 5. Power Play was 2x.

Tickets start at $2 apiece. Below is what to know about lottery odds, how long to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket in Florida, and what happens to unclaimed prize money, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck!

The Monday, 3/18/24, Powerball jackpot jumped to $645 million with a cash option at $307.3 million. Monday's winning numbers were 10-17-20-39-44 and the Powerball was 16. Power Play was 3x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST Wednesday, March 20.

When did the current Powerball jackpot start?

The latest series of Powerball lottery drawings started after the Jan. 1, New Year's Day, drawing for $842.4 million ended with a winner. Here's a recap of the drawings and how much the jackpot has grown since then.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What is the average chance of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

