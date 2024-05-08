Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was sold at a gas station in San Diego.

According to the California State Lottery, there was no jackpot winner for Tuesday’s draw, but one ticket matching five numbers was sold at a Chevron, located at 3774 Main St.

Whoever is in possession of this winning ticket, just became $419,367 richer. The lucky numbers are: 26, 28, 36, 63, 66 with 15 as the Mega digit.

In order to win the jackpot, lottery players would need to match five numbers plus the mega number, making this local winner just one number shy of hitting the $306,000,000 prize.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, according to the California State Lottery, is one in 302,575,350, while the five of five is one in 12,607,306 plays.

More information about winners and playing odds can be found on the lottery’s webpage.

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play, with the next drawing set to take place at 8 p.m. on Friday.

