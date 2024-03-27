Winning Mega Millions numbers for March 26, 2024. Did anyone win Tuesday night's jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot slides into the No. 5 spot on the game's list of largest jackpots − and currently ranks No. 8 for top U.S. lottery drawings of all time − after no tickets matched all six numbers Friday night.

Grab your tickets and let's see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Tuesday, March 26, lottery drawing jackpot that was worth $1.12 billion with a cash option of $537.5 million.

Mega Millions numbers 3/26/24

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions 3/26/24?

Results are pending.

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. For an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside of the jackpot.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Oklahoma Lottery app

Oklahoma Lottery offers a free app that offers the latest jackpot drawing results, Fast Play and Scratcher details. You can also receive jackpot drawing notifications, high jackpot alerts and new game launch information.

Download the app through Google Play or the App Store.

The Powerball continued to rise after nobody matched all six numbers from Monday night's drawing. The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $865 million with a cash option of $416.1 million.

Mega Millions 2024 lottery jackpot winners

No one has won a Mega Millions jackpot so far in 2024.

Here is the list of 10 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

