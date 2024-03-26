Winning Powerball numbers for March 25, 2024. Did anyone win Monday night's lottery jackpot?

The Powerball lottery jackpot continued to climb after no one matched all six numbers on Monday night.

Two tickets matched all five numbers without the Powerball to win $1 million, as Wednesday's jackpot rose to an estimated $865 million.

Here are the numbers for the Monday, March 25, Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $384.8 million.

Powerball, Mega Millions: Want to win the lottery? Here are luckiest numbers, places to play

Powerball numbers 3/25/24

The winning 8 numbers for Monday night's drawing were 7, 11, 19, 53, 68, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball 3/25/24?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

Two tickets purchased in Florida and New York matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

Double Play numbers are 2, 14, 20, 28, 64, and the Powerball is 4.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

Powerball winner? Lock up your ticket and go hide. What to know if you win the jackpot

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

Powerball numbers you need to know: These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win

Powerball next drawing

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday rose to an estimated $865 million with a cash option of $416.1 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball

Oklahoma Lottery app

Oklahoma Lottery offers a free app that offers the latest jackpot drawing results, Fast Play and Scratcher details. You can also receive jackpot drawing notifications, high jackpot alerts and new game launch information.

Download the app through Google Play or the App Store.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Powerball drawing 3/25/24: Last night's winning numbers, lottery results