Winning $3M lottery ticket sold at this Arizona store. Are you the winner?

A Triple Twist jackpot winning ticket and several more big Mega Millions prizes were sold in Arizona on Tuesday, officials said.

The winning $3,796,773 ticket was sold at the Fry's Marketplace located on Ellsworth and Riggs roads in Queen Creek, Arizona Lottery said in a news release.

There were also four $10,000 Mega Millions winners. The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Circle K 9192, 4135 W. Anthem Way in Phoenix.

Circle K 2741615, 2754 N. Power Road in Mesa.

Frys Food Store 101, 3232 S. Mill Ave. in Tempe.

Frys Fuel Center 607, 1831 E. Baseline Road in Tempe.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38. The Mega Ball was 4.

Powerball's jackpot was still rolling for Wednesday night's drawing. The jackpot was at an estimated $865 million, with an approximate $416.1 million cash value.

Tickets for the Powerball can be purchased at Arizona Lottery retailers across the state until 6:59 p.m. on draw nights.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Winning $3M lottery ticket sold at this Arizona store