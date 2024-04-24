Windy weather returns later this week

Temperatures reached near-record levels across New Mexico Monday afternoon. More active weather returns later this week.

Tuesday afternoon was one of the warmest days so far this year across New Mexico, with many areas climbing into the 80s and 90s. A weak backdoor front in northeast New Mexico is keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler there, and its trying to produce some isolated showers along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Clouds will clear out tonight with another round of very mild temperatures to start the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will be just a couple degrees cooler for most on Wednesday thanks to the increase in wind speeds and a few more clouds. Northeast New Mexico will be much warmer though. Wind speeds will pick up on Thursday afternoon, when they could reach up to 60 mph across parts of the state. This will bring a widespread elevated fire danger to the state. A few spotty rain showers will be possible in western and northern New Mexico, with the best chance in southwest Colorado. Winds will remain breezy Friday afternoon with the warm weather continuing. The winds will again bring a high fire danger across parts of New Mexico with gusts up to 45 mph.

Another storm system will move through New Mexico on Saturday. This storm will once again be a wind maker for the state, with the strongest winds in southern and east New Mexico. This storm will also bring better chances for rain to western, central and northern New Mexico, with scattered thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday afternoon. The storm moves out Saturday night, with drier weather returning Sunday. Winds will still be breezy on Sunday. Lighter winds are in store early next week as a warming trend continues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.