Windy start to the weekend with some moisture for parts of New Mexico

Fog, low clouds, and drizzle will stick around far east into the afternoon. This will keep temperatures well below normal by 5-15° east of the Central Mountain Chain.

Western parts of the state will also feel slightly cooler temperatures, but remain overall seasonable. There is the potential for some isolated thunderstorms in the middle Rio Grande Valley and over the west central mountains in the afternoon and early evening. The Northern Mountains will also likely see rain and maybe some snow flurries over the mountain peaks. Areas near Raton and on the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains may also see some heavier rain.

Drier air will arrive into Saturday evening. Clouds will gradually erode from eastern New Mexico into Sunday as drier and warmer weather returns. This will spark a warming trend that will bring well above average highs into early to mid next week. We may see the warmest weather so far this year before strong winds pick up as another storm approaches the state mid to late next week.

