Windsor police officer accused of domestic violence

DENVER (KDVR) — A Windsor police officer faces felony charges in an alleged domestic violence case.

Vladimir Zhizhin, 44, was taken into custody on Tuesday on felony counts of stalking and second-degree burglary, along with a misdemeanor count of harassment, according to a release from the Windsor Police Department.

The allegations stem from something that happened while Zhizhin was off duty in Cañon City in late 2023, the release said. The department became aware of the allegations on Feb. 20 and put the officer on administrative leave as criminal and internal investigations began.

Zhizhin was being held Tuesday at the Weld County jail in Greeley. The criminal case will proceed in the 11th Judicial District that covers Cañon City and Fremont County, according to the release.

It was unclear on Tuesday night whether Zhizhin had obtained an attorney.

Zhizhin worked as a Windsor patrol officer since April 24, 2023, the department said, adding that no further information would be released while the criminal proceedings were ongoing.

