Winds sweep train off tracks near Trent Tuesday night

Crews were making quick work Wednesday afternoon of a freight train which had partially derailed in western Taylor County the night before.

By noon, most of the box cars were already pushed off the tracks, which were in the process of inspection and any damage repaired.

The remains of freight train cars lay beside the railroad track along Interstate Highway 20 between Merkel and Trent Wednesday. The wreck is located about half a mile west of Exit 264 for Noodle Dome Road and happened Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Mardi Hargis, the public information officer for the Taylor County Sheriff's Department, the derailment about half a mile west of Exit 264 for Noodle Dome Road was reported to their office at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries or hazardous materials were reported.

A worker walks past the mangled remains of derailed cars along the railroad between Merkel and Trent Wednesday. No injuries or hazardous materials were reported in the Tuesday night wreck.

The derailment was blamed on straight line winds moving through the area at that time, Hargis said.

In Sweetwater, the National Weather Service logged Avenger Field reporting 47-41 mph gusts in the hour preceding the wreck.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: No hazardous materials or injuries in Tuesday night train derailment