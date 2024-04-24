Winds sweep train off tracks near Trent Tuesday night
Crews were making quick work Wednesday afternoon of a freight train which had partially derailed in western Taylor County the night before.
By noon, most of the box cars were already pushed off the tracks, which were in the process of inspection and any damage repaired.
According to Sgt. Mardi Hargis, the public information officer for the Taylor County Sheriff's Department, the derailment about half a mile west of Exit 264 for Noodle Dome Road was reported to their office at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries or hazardous materials were reported.
The derailment was blamed on straight line winds moving through the area at that time, Hargis said.
In Sweetwater, the National Weather Service logged Avenger Field reporting 47-41 mph gusts in the hour preceding the wreck.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: No hazardous materials or injuries in Tuesday night train derailment