Winds pick up again heading into the weekend

Wednesday will be our least windy day across New Mexico this week. Winds pick up again though heading into the weekend.

Winds were again breezy Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico, but they were not as strong as what we saw on Monday. Temperatures were a few degrees cooler thanks to a cold front that moved in last night. Winds have calmed down tonight, even as another cold front moves in. This backdoor front will only impact eastern New Mexico, by bringing some breezy, northerly winds through Wednesday morning and temperatures that will be a couple degrees cooler again compared to today.

West, southwesterly winds will wash out the backdoor cold front by Wednesday afternoon. But the winds will be the lightest this week, with gusts staying below 40 mph. The whole state will see high temperatures warm a few degrees again by Thursday as west, southwesterly winds gust up to around 40 mph. This will be the case again on Friday, but windier weather will be possible in west-central New Mexico, where a critical fire danger returns.

Widespread high fire danger develops Saturday afternoon, when west, southwesterly winds could gust as high as 50 mph along and south of I-40. Temperatures will again be very warm with low humidity. Thankfully on Sunday, we begin a trend of calmer winds. Winds may still be breezy Sunday afternoon. Finally we get a break from the wind early next week with even warmer temperatures on the way.

