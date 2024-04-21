Windham residents warned to watch for scams in wake of tornado

Windham resident Siobhan Bust thanks the community for its help and support during a public meeting Sunday, April 21, 2024. The home where Siobhan Bust and her husband, Troy, live suffered massive damage during a tornado Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

WINDHAM − Be aware of your insurance limits. Don't give a contractor money up front. And, above all, be aware of scams.

That was some of the advice residents still dealing with damage from an April 17 tornado received Sunday at a public meeting at the Windham Township Hall.

The hall was packed, with half those on hand seated and the rest standing.

Many homes damaged or affected

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Windham and lasted until about 6:51 p.m. The tornado traveled nearly 4 miles at a peak of 110 mph.

Wednesday's storm also caused damage on the Ohio Turnpike. Officials reported three commercial vehicles were upended on the eastbound side at milepost 202.8 in Portage County.

Ryan Shackelford, director of the Portage County Emergency Management Agency, said the EMA assessed 34 homes. Five homes were destroyed, with some losing their roof and others moved off their foundation. One home had major damage, and the rest were "affected," or had minor damage.

A disaster relief fund opened Friday through the Portage Foundation. The money eventually will help residents deal with expenses not covered by insurance.

Members of the Windham Lions Club say they are helping residents with gift cards to grocery stores, as well as clothing. Information will be available at the Renaissance Community Center.

Beware of scams

Samuel Ranalli of Paramount Elite Insurance Claim Specialists, said residents should beware contractors who are out to scam them.

"They prey on the elderly," he said. "They prey on folks who have cash on hand."

Residents, he said, should know what their insurance covers.

Mark Ellerhorst of Ellerhorst Russell Insurance Agency said residents who are doing their own tree-clearing should keep track of their expenses and time. That work will count toward the deductible on some policies, he said.

'The big people don't care'

Resident Siobahan Bust said she and her husband, Troy, are dealing with roof damage and fallen trees at their State Route 303 home. They recently moved to Windham, and both work six days a week. If not for volunteers who helped them clear trees that were blocking their driveway, she said they'd still be trapped in their home.

"My heart is overwhelmed with the kindness," she said.

Windham resident Siobhan Bust thanks the community for their help and support Sunday, April 21, 2024, during a town hall meeting at Windham Town Hall. The home where Bust and her husband, Troy, live suffered massive damage during a tornado Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

However, she said their insurance company has not called them back. The insurance adjuster, Siobhan Bust said, won't be there until next week.

"The big people don't care," she said.

Shackelford said many people are facing delays with their insurance agencies. While Russell said it's often best to start with a local agent, Ranalli said it's sometimes best to contact the corporate office. If they hire Paramount, he said, they would do the work and deal with the insurance company later.

He noted that because of the number of tornadoes Ohio has experienced so far this year, insurance adjusters are "overwhelmed."

"There have been 43 tornadoes since January," he said. "And tornado season starts next month."

More help may be coming

Last week, teachers at Windham Exempted Village School District pooled together to donate a wood chipper to the relief efforts, and high school students also volunteered. The MAK Dumpster Rental company also donated several roll-off containers to handle debris. United Home Maintenance donated a truck, and its owner, Matt Hickman, was helping out.

Maj. Paul Knickerbocker of Portage County Salvation Army said the social service agency provided emergency food last week, and will have its monthly food distribution Monday morning at the Renaissance Family Center.

Township trustees encouraged residents to take advantage of volunteers while the help is still available.

The Rev. Terry Carpenter, pastor of Windham Church of the Nazarene, offered to call in a team of disaster relief specialists from his denomination. The volunteers, he said, will help residents to rebuild their homes, free of charge, even rebuilding roofs in some cases.

"They will do anything that you guys ask," he said.

