Wreckage in Windham: Residents survey tornado damage

Tom Silver and his family surveyed the damage to their home, hours after one of his sons fought strong winds and avoided being pulled into a passing tornado Wednesday night.

"All this damage was done in about three seconds," Silver said.

A Windham resident searches through rubble for her belongings Thursday, April 18, 2024, after an EF-1 tornado struck Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Windham.

His home on Windham Parkman Road was one of a handful in Windham Township that sustained heavy damage in the six-minute storm. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Windham and lasted until about 6:51 p.m. The tornado traveled nearly 4 miles at a peak of 110 mph.

12:05 PM EDT 4/18/24: An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Windham, OH from yesterday's storms. Here are the details. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/Xyjitk4G0G — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 18, 2024

Ryan Shackelford, director of the Portage County Emergency Management Agency, said no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The EMA surveyed the damage Thursday using drones, and the footage offered a view of significant damage to multiple homes in the township.

Officials said Thursday they didn't have any official count of structures that were damaged.

Most of the damage starts on state Route 303 at Stanley Road and heads northeast across Bryant Road, then over the Ohio Turnpike, Parkman Road and state Route 82.

Jim McIntyre, regional communications director of American Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley, said Thursday the agency had caseworkers out in the field and was providing assistance to five or six households.

Tom Silver makes a phone call Thursday, April 18, 2024, after an EF-1 tornado struck Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Windham.

Windham trustees will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at township hall, 9011 N. Main St. in Windham, to discuss storm damage with residents. The EMA will attend.

Shackelford said Thursday afternoon that 22 homes had been assessed. Two had been destroyed − one on Bryant Road and one on Windham Parkman. Three others sustained major damage.

Residents clean up

Residents working to clean up from the storm damage told similar tales of not having much time to scramble to safety before the storm was over. Some had heard about tornadoes being spotted in Ohio but thought the storm was a few counties to the south.

Aherin Silver said he was on the third floor of his dad's home, trapped in a room because the wind had blown a box fan against the door. He could feel the wind trying to pull him away.

Aherin Silver gathers belongings from the rubble of his family's home Thursday, April 18, 2024, after an EF-1 tornado struck Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Windham.

"I had to wedge my arm against a closet I was trying to get into," he said.

Damage to Tom Silver's home included missing siding, broken windows, heavy damage to a barn and a porch that had moved off its foundation. A large tree, which was only a sapling when the family moved in about three decades ago, was resting on the house. A trailer, where a family had been staying, was flattened.

Silver counted his blessings. His roof was new, having just been replaced after a previous storm. And his background in construction told him he'd probably be able to fix the damage. He vowed to do much of the work himself.

His family was staying with relatives who live nearby.

Across the street, the owner of a home that sustained heavy damage declined to comment. Trustee Brian Miller said he knows the family and remembers when they hosted large family reunions on the property.

"They're a good family," he said. "They've been through an awful lot."

Amanda Schaffer, center left, inspects damage done to her house Thursday, April 18, 2024, after an EF-1 tornado struck Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Windham.

Shackelford noted that neighbors were out early helping one another, using chainsaws to remove fallen trees and putting tarps over damaged roofs and windows.

"We've seen an unbelievable amount of resilience from this community," he said.

Windham tornado siren didn't go off

Many residents said they got alerts to the tornado on their phones, but there was little time to scramble to safety.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the Village of Windham said the tornado siren for the area didn't go off. "The Windham Joint Fire District did attempt to activate the Siren," the post read. "They are looking into why it didn't work."

Windham Schools back in class, Ohio Turnpike reopens

Windham Exempted Village Schools called off school Thursday, but classes were back in session Friday. Power was expected to be restored to the area Friday morning.

Wednesday's storm also caused damage on the Ohio Turnpike. Officials reported three commercial vehicles were upended on the eastbound side at milepost 202.8 in Portage County. The left and center lanes reopened Thursday morning, while the closure to the right lane remained in place so crews could replace guardrails.

Windham-Parkman Road is closed between state routes 82 and 303. Bryant Road is open, while 303 is reduced to one lane east into the village, and 82 has one lane between Horn Road and Windham-Parkman.

Salvation Army serving meals to those in need

The Windham Police Department and Windham Exempted Village Schools posted on Facebook that meals will be served Friday at the Renaissance Family Center, 9005 Wilverne Drive, at starting at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, and 4:30 p.m. for dinner.

Windham Village Mayor Lawrence Cunningham said in a Wednesday night phone interview that most of the damage he had observed was in the township, which wraps around the village. About 3,500 residents live in the village and township.

Cunningham said he began a survey of the area after a speech he was giving at the Lions Club was interrupted by severe weather reports.

"There's some house damage on Windham-Parkman north of Wolf Road," he said. "We have some damage out on Route 303 in the township."

The mayor said service vehicles assisted a toppled semi on Interstate 80 heading east. Traffic was backed up for miles on that side of the turnpike after the tornado hit as service crews worked to clean up the damage.

Bryant Road, which runs under the turnpike, was closed to traffic following the storm.

Anthony Thompson and Jeff Saunders contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Windham cleans up after tornado smashes into town