Willie Nelson moves 2024 Fourth of July Picnic out of Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Willie Nelson ‘s Fourth of July Picnic is two-stepping out of Texas to the Philadelphia area.

The country luminary’s (usually) annual mega-concert, hosted in his native Texas for most of its 50-year-history, will be held for the first time in the Northeast this July, taking place at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

The open-air amphitheater is just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

This year’s bill includes Bob Dylan and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, along with Maren Moris, Mavis Staples and Celisse.

“Join Willie and his friends on Independence Day in the birthplace of America,” reads an announcement posted to Nelson’s Instagram page.

Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

The giant patriotic party that Nelson first threw in 1973 has made occasional forays outside the Lone Star State, to Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City; Atlanta; and, most recently, to South Bend, Indiana, in 2009. With the exception of virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021, it’s been held in Austin for the past decade.

At 90, Nelson has not slowed his constant touring, recording and performing, which he’s kept up for more than six decades. Last April, he was feted for his birthday with two nights of tribute concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and in November he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Presale tickets will be available at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday for Club Luck members, while general public tickets go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. CT. More details on the event — including where to purchase tickets — are available online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

