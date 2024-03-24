Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting Sunday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning, officials confirmed in a release.

Deputies responded to Midnight Lane, south of Georgetown city limits, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting. Deputies found a man dead at the scene, who they later identified as 43-year-old Jose Guadalupe Luna-Moncada.

Officials said Sunday that the shooting “was determined to be a domestic disturbance among family members.” Deputies identified a person of interest and are gathering further information related to the incident. An arrest has not yet been made.

