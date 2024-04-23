Wildlife Officials Trap Alligator At Florida Air Force Base

Things got “plane” crazy at Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base on Monday thanks to an errant alligator.

With mating season kicking off in the Sunshine State, one 10-foot gator apparently thought that the best place to look for love was between the tires of a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, according to McClatchy News.

The Tampa-area Air Force base posted photos of the gator to social media.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived on the scene to deal with what the base jokingly called its “newest toothy Airman.”

Video shared online shows the gator thrashing around as it gets taken into custody.

The animal was later released into the Hillsborough River, the base said.

As McClatchy News noted, alligators have been a continuing concern at MacDill. The base’s most famous creature is Elvis, a 12-foot alligator who has appeared on its golf course.