Wildlife campaigners' 'relief' over Ilkeston golf course decision

A wildlife trust has expressed relief that a Derbyshire council has "kept its promise" and rejected plans to sell off part of a golf course earmarked for a new nature reserve.

Erewash Borough Council shut down Pewit Golf Course in Ilkeston two years ago amid losses.

Initial plans for a public green space on the 25-acre course were welcomed.

But in February, it emerged the council planned to sell a slice of the site of up to nine acres for housing.

At the time, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, one of the main objectors to the development of part of the Pewit site, said the development proposal was "unacceptable" and "ignored the wishes of local people".

At a meeting this week, however, councillors rejected the sale, instead backing plans for the entire course to become a reserve.

'Everyone can enjoy'

Scott Blance, advocacy manager at the trust, said: "We're pleased that Erewash Borough Council has kept its promise to deliver Pewit Local Nature Reserve in its entirety, and uphold the climate and ecological emergency it declared in 2023.

"We need to make more space for nature, in areas where everyone can enjoy it.

"This decision will deliver more nature on the doorstep for local residents, benefitting people and wildlife.

"Spending time in nature has significant positive impacts on mental health and wellbeing, and now these benefits for the people of Ilkeston have been safeguarded at Pewit Local Nature Reserve."

Following Tuesday's Erewash Cabinet decision, a council spokesman said: "More than £500,000 will be invested in creating what will be called Pewit Coronation Meadows Local Nature Reserve.

"The cash is not coming from council tax. Half is government levelling-up investment through what is called the Shared Prosperity Fund. The rest is money paid to the town hall by businesses involved in the redevelopment of the old Stanton ironworks.

"Work on transforming it into a nature reserve is poised to start soon in what is the council's golden anniversary year."

The course's former pavilion building could become an educational centre and coffee shop, Erewash Borough Council adds.

