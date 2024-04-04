Wife of New York Yankees exec killed after tree falls on car during storm

The wife of a New York Yankees executive was killed when a tree fell on her car in Westchester County on Wednesday.

Catherine Tusiani, 50, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota heading north on Route 128 near School St. in Armonk, N.Y., during Wednesday’s storm when a tree crashed down on her car around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

She was alone in the car and did not survive her injuries, they added.

She was married to Michael Tusiani, the senior vice president of partnership for the New York Yankees, according to the team’s website.

Michael Tusiani has been with team for over 20 years, according to a spokesperson for the team.

“Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani,” the Yankees said in a statement. “Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor and great love for her husband, Michael.”

The couple had two daughters, Alexa and Julia, according to the team.

The North Castle and Westchester County Police Departments are continuing to investigate the crash.

Travel advisories were issued across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Wednesday as an intense rainstorm battered the tristate area.

The National Weather Service recorded over an inch and a half of rain in Central Park and wind gusts hitting 59 mph.

Trees were felled and flights were delayed across the tri-state region.

In Brookfield, Conn., a tree fell on a car with a mom and her kids inside, according to NBC New York. None were injured, though the vehicle was destroyed.

About 50,000 people in the region woke up Thursday without power.

As the rain and winds tapered off in the city and its suburbs, the storm continued to affect most of the Northeast and New England.

In New Hampshire on Thursday morning, a woman died and another woman was hospitalized after a house fire that was sparked by an explosion.

Northern parts of New England are bracing for up to 2 feet of snow with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph by the time the nor’easter clears the area, according to the National Weather Service.

