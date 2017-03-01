Widow of Navy SEAL Who Died in Yemen Raid Gets 2-Minute Standing Ovation During Trump's Speech

The high point of the president’s first address to congress Tuesday night was the tribute he paid to a fallen Navy SEAL, whose grieving widow sat in the gallery next to Ivanka Trump.

Carryn Owens looked to the sky and whispered, "I love you, baby" during a nearly two-minute standing ovation.

Carryn is the widow of Ryan Owens, the SEAL killed in a January raid in Yemen that was put into action a little over a week after Trump took office.

“Ryan died as he lived — a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. "I just spoke to General Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.'"

The Navy SEAL's father has blasted Trump for approving the mission and refused to meet with the president and Ivanka when his son's remains were returned to the U.S. in early February.

The SEAL Team Six member was the first American casualty under the Trump regime.

"Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity," Trump said. "Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom — we will never forget him."

Following the speech, Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a photo of a smiling Carryn shaking hands with Trump.

Earlier in the day, Trump appeared on Fox & Friends and was asked about the controversial raid that killed Owens, as well as 14 al-Qaeda militants and 25 civilians, including an 8-year-old girl.

When he was asked, he deflected blame on the military saying: "This was a mission that was started before I got here. This was something they wanted to do. They came to me, they explained what they wanted to do — the generals — who are very respected, my generals are the most respected that we’ve had in many decades, I believe. And they lost Ryan."

Trump’s speech also called for party unity following a turbulent start to his presidency. While his words received attention, so did the fashion of those in the audience.

Ivanka’s fuchsia dress sells for $3,000 and was a hit with viewers.

First lady Melania Trump received a standing ovation as she took her seat in the gallery's front row. Melania sparkled in a sequined black suit by Michael Kors that sells for $9,600.



Billionaire Wilbur Ross, Trump's new commerce secretary, wore custom-made $600 slippers with the commerce department logo on them.

