A Wicomico County man was arrested and charged with the murder of his mother on Monday, according Maryland State Police.

Here's what we know happened.

EMS personnel find victim unresponsive in bathtub

Jeremy Gentry, 48, was arrested and charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment, and is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner. The deceased victim is identified as Beatrice Kay Gentry, 68, Jeremy Gentry's mother. The cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy results.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on May 5, the Fruitland Police Department and emergency medical service personnel from Fruitland were dispatched to a residence on Sand Castle Boulevard for the report of an unconscious woman. Upon their arrival, they were met by the victim's husband.

Once they entered the home, police and EMS personnel located an unresponsive woman in the bathtub, and EMS personnel pronounced her dead on the scene. After Maryland State Police's Homicide Unit was requested by Fruitland Police, Forensic Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene for evidence, and further investigative efforts revealed Jeremy Gentry as the suspect.

Subsequent consultation with the Wicomico County State's Attorney Office led to State Police obtaining an arrest warrant for Jeremy Gentry, and Gentry was arrested on the morning of May 6 without incident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Wicomico County man arrested and charged with murder of his mother