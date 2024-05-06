Three arrested after two victims were shot at and assaulted in Eden, Maryland

Three people have been arrested and face charges after shots were fired in Eden on Wednesday.

On May 1, approximately just before 4 p.m., deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to the 900 block of McGrath Road to assist Wicomico County's Sheriff's Office with locating a suspect who had fled from a motor vehicle crash. Once on scene, deputies were advised that two victims had been assaulted and that a suspect had fired shots from them at a nearby residence.

After a perimeter was established and verbal commands were issued to the suspects in the residence, three people exited the residence and were detained.

Benjamin Pennewell, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and several firearm-related charges.

James Savage, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of malicious destruction of property. Lisa Renee Savage, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious destruction of property. Lisa Savage was released on her own recognizance by the commissioner, while James Savage and Pennewell were held in the Worcester County Jail with bond denied.

