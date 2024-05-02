Wichita Navy sailor dies during training, family remembers his dedication to service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old Navy sailor from Wichita is being remembered as someone who took pride in serving his country and was deeply rooted in faith.

Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax died when he fell overboard during a training exercise on the York River in Yorktown, Virginia, on Sunday.

His grandmother said the call that her grandson had died shattered their family in an instant. She said she couldn’t believe a young man with such a bright future was no longer with them.

“She goes, ‘Mom, Lyndon’s dead,’ and I was just beyond words, just beyond words,” said Lyndon’s grandmother, Sandie Guthrie.

Lyndon was a part of a security boat training on the York River, falling overboard. The fall killed the 22-year-old sailor.

Guthrie said she is heartbroken.

“No parent or grandparent needs to bury a child. It’s wrong, it’s wrong, and we can beg God to take us first, but it doesn’t work that way,” said Guthrie.

Lyndon played football at Eisenhower High School in Goddard. Sports were a big part of his early life.

His mother, Stephanie Cosgriff, said he wanted to be a police officer at an early age but found his calling protecting others, enlisting in the Navy in 2021.

She said she was devastated.

“I still feel like he’s here with us, but our hearts are broken,” Stephanie said.

Simone Campbell, Master at Arms First Class, served with Lyndon. She said he became a Blue Jacket, always encouraging others to succeed.

“He was a great example of protecting others, leading from the front, being the humorous guy that he was, a big tall awesome man that he was,” said Campbell.

Lyndon’s grandmother said, she said a rosary prayer for Lyndon on Sunday night, the night he passed. She had not been informed of his disappearance when she did, saying it was just an hour after he died.

“I fully believe God told me to say that Rosary, and I totally believe that Lyndon was watching down,” said Guthrie.

The Navy says the investigation into Lyndon’s death is ongoing. His family plans to have an honorable funeral for him after that is complete.

