Wichita KS city worker finds loaded gun while doing maintenance in storm drain

A Wichita city worker found a loaded handgun while doing maintenance on a storm water drain in west Wichita, according to a report and police.

The black, Taurus Spectrum .380 was found in the drain in front of a home in the 3300 block of West St. Louis, which is close to Sheridan and Central. The gun was found around 9:41 a.m. Wednesday.

“The gun will be processed as evidence to determine if it has been involved in any crimes,” Wichita police Lt. Aaron Moses said, adding he didn’t know how long that would take.

The gun has not been reported stolen, according to a police report. When asked how many rounds were in the gun, Moses said multiple.

The gun can fit seven in a regular magazine and one in the chamber.