Wichita Falls DPS trooper wins top honors

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper from Wichita Falls was named Top Trooper of 2024, making him a back-to-back recipient of the award.

Trooper Trevor Topper won the top honor.

Trooper Trevor Topping of Wichita Falls, second from left, was named top DPS trooper at competition in Wichita Falls this past week.

Troopers from all over Texas participated in the 12th annual Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper competition in Wichita Falls.

The week-long competition tested troopers' physical fitness, pursuit driving, firearms proficiency and job knowledge.

The competition was named in honor of a trooper who was killed in an on-duty crash in 2012.

