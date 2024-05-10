Wichita, county officials commit to municipal IDs in 2025, further action on homeless resource center

Wichita city officials announced their commitment to implementing a county-wide, low-barrier municipal ID program in 2025 as well as an annual $600,000 operating budget for a one-stop homeless resource center to roaring applause at the inaugural Nehemiah Assembly on Thursday evening.

The Assembly, hosted by Justice Together, a grassroots coalition of interfaith communities in Sedgwick County, was held to announce the organization’s intent to directly address policy issues in mental health and homelessness.

They asked representatives of Wichita and the county to commit to a fully-funded photo ID program in 2025 and to agree to meeting with them and other services providers within the next 30 days to work on a sustainable budget plan for the city’s multi-agency campus center.

Officials in attendance — including Wichita Mayor Lily Wu, City Manager Robert Layton, Sedgwick County Commission Chair Ryan Baty and Secretary Andrew Brown of the Kansas Department of Aging & Disability Services — gave a resounding “yes” to each goal.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity to make a commitment regarding this ID card,” Wu said. “Immediately after having that question, I reached out to my partners and friends in Kansas City regarding their fountain cards, which they just launched in 2024 through their health department.

“So yes, we are emphatically yes.”

The Fountain Card referenced by Mayor Wu is a photo ID available to Kansas City, Missouri, residents. The ID grants a valid form of identification within the city, giving them access to city services.

The lack of ID can be a major obstacle for homeless people, who commonly lack proper paperwork or identification. This barrier prevents someone experiencing homelessness from getting into housing or the workforce.

Wichita’s future municipal ID would be called the “Air Capital Card,” according to Layton.

No mention was made of how the city’s Air Capital Cards will interact with Kansas statute banning municipal IDs as valid forms of state proof of identity.

Aside from IDs, Justice Together also pushed city and county officials to commit to a meeting in the next 30 days on determining the necessary funds, “using a braided funding approach,” to fully fund operations and supportive services for the MAC.

Officials agreed to the meeting request, which would include service providers and representatives from Justice Together.

Organizers and officials confirmed that Wichita currently has $20 million set aside for the campus project, has applied for additional funding and has committed $600,000 annually towards its operations.

This story is shared from The Journal through the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a coalition of 11 newsrooms and community groups, including The Wichita Eagle.