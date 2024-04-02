Why were there so many police at the Jim Banks, Libs of TikTok event? What we know.

Indiana State Police cruisers and troopers are stationed outside of the Indiana Memorial Union on April 1, 2024.

Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) deployed dozens of officers and Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers to the Indiana Memorial Union (IMU) on Monday for a lunchtime discussion featuring Rep. Jim Banks and TikTok influencer Chaya Raichik, known online as “Libs of TikTok.” IUPD said the number of officers “corresponded with the level of security needed for the speakers, the number of visitors attending the event, and the expected protest activity.”

Two protesters were detained and escorted out of the event by IUPD and protestors gathered outside of the IMU's Oak Room booed Raichik and Banks as they left. However, no major protest occurred.

Who is Chaya Raichik, aka Libs of TikTok?

Chaya Raichik, creator of Libs of TikTok, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland last month.

Chaya Raichik, who runs the account “Libs of TikTok” on X is a right-wing media personality with over 3 million followers. Raichik has risen to prominence in recent years for sharing and mocking videos of LGBTQ+ people and progressives online.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, an Alabama-based nonprofit that tracks hate groups and extremists across the United States, has identified Raichik as an extremist for her inflammatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community, particularly the transgender community. Raichik has claimed that LGBTQ+ activists are groomers and has called gender-reassignment surgery “mutilation.”

Raichik also serves on the Oklahoma library advisory committee and has worked with State Superintendent Ryan Walters in his efforts to “protect Oklahoma kids from porn in schools and woke indoctrination.”

Raichik has come under fire for exposing LGBTQ+ people, especially youth, to ridicule and threats through her reactionary content. Raichik notably targeted the Oklahoma high school where non-binary student Nex Benedict was beaten by other students, hospitalized and died of suicide. An Oklahoma city council member said Raichik and Superintendent Walters had “blood on [their] hands” for Benedict's death.

During the Monday event at the IMU, two protesters shouted, “How many kids have you killed today?” at Raichik and Banks.

What was the Jim Banks and Chaya Raichik event?

Raichik and Banks hosted a Q&A style event presented by College Republicans at IU at noon on April 1. The event was attended by both apparent supporters of Raichik and Banks and several dissenters, who asked Raichik and Banks questions about the definition of “wokeness,” LGBTQ+ education in classrooms, and Raichik’s role on the Oklahoma library advisory committee.

Why was there a large police presence at the event?

IUPD Public Information Officer Hannah Skibba said in a written statement “the police presence for Monday’s event corresponded with the level of security needed for the speakers, the number of visitors attending the event, and the expected protest activity,” but did not mention specific threats.

IUPD Deputy Chief Shannon Bunger said during the event that IUPD provided a large police presence in anticipation it being controversial, but said the extra security was not in response to any specific threat.

In addition to IUPD, several Indiana State Police troopers and police cruisers were stationed around and inside the IMU. Bunger said IUPD requested the aid of ISP.

Bryce Greene, a graduate student advisor and founder of the IU Palestinian Solidarity Committee, attended the event. Greene said he thought the large police presence may have been related to a vague threat made on X by an account presenting as “Anti-Fascist Action.” A tweet from the account said “homophobic bigot” Raichik and “far-right bigot” Banks would be appearing in Fishers and Bloomington, and concluded with, “You know what to do. Action items below:” The account was made private, so mentions of follow-up actions could not be identified. The Herald-Times reached out to the account author for comment.

Andy Ngo, a reporter for the Post Millenial, shared a screenshot of the post and claimed the user was "urging violence," and said the account was "an Indiana cell of Antifa" associated with the "Torch Antifa" network, though Torch makes no mention of an Indiana chapter on its website.

Banks responded to these alleged threats on X, saying, "My message to Antifa is simple: we will not be intimidated and the event will go on."

Following the event, College Republicans of IU said on Instagram, "Despite numerous attempts to SHUT DOWN the event, College Republicans SUCCESSFULLY hosted Jim Banks and Chaya Raichik today."

Why were protestors escorted out of the event?

IUPD removed two protestors from the Q&A for standing and shouting during the event. In a tweet Greene posted to X, the two can be seen repeatedly shouting, “How many kids have you killed today?”

Skibba said in a written statement the students “became disruptive after being warned by the event hosts that any disruptive individuals would not be allowed to stay.” Skibba said the students were asked to stop “at least three separate times,” and refused to leave when asked to do so. A video posted to X by Greene shows the two students being escorted by IUPD officers in handcuffs.

Skibba said the two students were briefly detained and questioned by police, but no arrests were made. Skibba said IUPD was “working closely with the appropriate campus offices for follow-up action regarding student conduct.”

Melanie Davis, a WFHB radio host who attended the event, said she arrived as the two students were being escorted out. Davis said she was told by an officer that she couldn’t come in because the room was at capacity, but another officer let her into the room, and she noted several seats were still empty, which videos from Greene’s account confirm.

