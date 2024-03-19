Why Trump’s legal troubles may soon catch up with his reelection campaign
Former President Donald Trump has clinched the Republican presidential nomination — but that may have been the easy part for his second reelection campaign. While a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that opinions of Trump’s record in office have improved in the years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, multiple criminal trials still pose a major risk for the presumptive Republican nominee. Yahoo News National Correspondent Andrew Romano breaks down the numbers as the former president heads into uncharted electoral territory.