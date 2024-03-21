Why are Starbucks mugs being recalled? Here's what you should know

If you received a Starbucks mug for the holidays, you may want to check if it's part of a recent recall. Nestlé USA, the distributors of the recalled ceramic mugs with a metallic coating and Starbucks branding, announced the safety issue Thursday.

If the specific mugs are microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, they can overheat, causing potential burns and lacerations.

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority," Nestlé USA said in a press release Thursday. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

There have been 12 reported incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking, which has resulted in 10 injuries.

Which Starbucks mugs are being recalled?

Some Starbucks-branded ceramic mugs are being recalled for being a potential burn and laceration hazard after 10 injuries were reported. The mugs were sold at Target, Walmart and military retail outlet Nexcom.

The ceramic mugs with a metallic coating were sold in 11 oz. and 16 oz. sizes as part of these four gift sets:

Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs (11 oz.)

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Ceramic Mug (16 oz.)

Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoa Ceramic Mug (16 oz.)

Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug (16 oz.)

Where were the recalled Starbucks mugs sold? Target, Walmart and Nexcom

Target, Walmart and military retail outlet Nexcom sold the recalled mugs from November 2023 to January 2024. Pricing varied from about $10 to $20, depending on the gift set, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

How you can get a refund for Starbucks mug recalls

Consumers should stop using the recalled mugs immediately, Nestlé USA says, and return the products to where they bought them or contact the company for a full refund. Contact Nestlé USA by calling 800-681-1676 or online at nestleusa.com/info/contact-us-landing. Step-by-step instructions for using the online form can be found at athome.starbucks.com/metallic-mug-recall.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Starbucks mug recall 2024: What you should know and how to refund