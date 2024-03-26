Why Oklahoma is joining lawsuit to support Texas law to arrest, deport illegal immigrants | AG

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond writes that he has joined a coalition of attorneys general fighting to defend a Texas law and enhance Oklahoma's own ability to protect its people. The Texas legislation authorizes its law enforcement to arrest and deport illegal immigrants, which is being challenged by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has utterly failed to secure our border and enforce the laws passed by Congress, forcing states to act in the interest of public safety. A legal battle is now being waged to determine whether states can protect their citizens from illegal immigration when the federal government refuses.

Americans are painfully aware of the border crisis and the havoc it is wreaking. Even so-called “sanctuary cities” are overwhelmed, their elected leaders calling for action and reform. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the crush of illegal immigrants “will destroy New York City.”

If that is the feeling of New York City’s mayor, imagine the chaos within the state of Texas — ground zero for border states. Lone Star lawmakers have responded by enacting Senate Bill 4, which authorizes their law enforcement to arrest and deport illegal immigrants. The logic is simple: If the federal government refuses to enforce their laws, then Texas will enforce its own laws.

The measure is being challenged by the Biden administration. Not content with its own failure to secure the border, the administration also objects to action by the sovereign states. I have joined a coalition of attorneys general fighting to defend the Texas law and enhance our own ability to protect our people.

I am optimistic about our chances of success. The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to block the law, saying Texas was free to enforce SB 4 during litigation. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit quickly stepped in to pause enforcement while it considers the matter.

Oklahoma needs its own version of SB 4. A key feature of this legislation makes it a state crime to be here illegally. This empowers state and local law enforcement to arrest and detain a person who otherwise would not be held by police. I trust that law enforcement will not abuse this enforcement right by wrongfully targeting members of our community; however, we will deploy it to reduce the illegal immigrants who are advancing criminal activity in our state.

Such expanded authority would dramatically enhance the impact of my Organized Crime Task Force. I formed this group of agents and attorneys to target illegal marijuana grows and prosecute the criminals who run them. We partner with other law enforcement agencies like the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and local sheriffs and police departments, to identify, investigate, inspect and shut down illicit pot farms.

While these efforts have been exceptionally successful, my team often is frustrated that we cannot always arrest the illegal foreign nationals on the premises. If we do not have probable cause to believe they have committed a crime, the best we can do is contact the appropriate federal agency. That agency merely instructs my agents to tell the illegal immigrant to report to the nearest immigration field office.

An Oklahoma law mirroring SB 4 would allow my agents to arrest these illegal immigrants and subject them to criminal charges and deportation. That is a tremendous win for public safety.

Last week I visited with House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat about the need for such legislation to protect Oklahomans. Both understood the stakes involved and readily committed to take action.

These leaders know that Oklahoma is suffering the dire consequences of a porous border. They understand that Mexican and Chinese nationals have infiltrated the marijuana industry and populated countless illegal grows. I commend them for their willingness to support law enforcement and protect our state, and I look forward to the day we can fully enforce Oklahoma’s own version of SB 4.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Gentner Drummond is Oklahoma's attorney general.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: AG Gentner Drummond on why Oklahoma is joining Texas border lawsuit