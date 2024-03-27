Why Oklahoma Democrats are making a third call for a House investigation into Ryan Walters

State school Superintendent Ryan Walters looks over material at the February meeting of the Oklahoma state school board, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

For a third time since last August, Oklahoma House Democrats are calling on Speaker Charles McCall to create a special bipartisan committee to investigate state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, amid reports of possible misuse and abuse of federal tax dollars by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, which Walters leads.

Oklahoma City television station KFOR reported on Tuesday a "limited" federal investigation focuses on allegations of misuse of federal grant money. The television station said the U.S. Department of Education was reviewing how the OSDE paid a group of its employees who were sent to Tulsa Public Schools to serve as substitute teachers. The Oklahoman was unable to independently confirm the KFOR report.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education denied it was investigating OSDE, saying what was characterized in the KFOR report as an investigation was simply routine monitoring.

“The U.S. Department of Education’s (Department’s) Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) is not investigating the Oklahoma Department of Education for misuse of federal grant money," a federal agency spokesperson said. "Earlier this year, the Department’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) conducted a regular consolidated monitoring for the Oklahoma Department of Education (ODE). OESE is currently working to finalize its report and will be communicating monitoring results directly to ODE.”

House Democrats have been pushing McCall, R-Atoka, to investigate Walters since last Aug. 29, when they sent him a letter requesting he create a special bipartisan House committee to investigate whether sufficient grounds existed to impeach Walters. That request was denied. In mid-December, they asked again.

The third request differs in that instead of an impeachment inquiry, Democrats are asking for the financial investigation.

“House Democrats have pushed for a bipartisan investigation into the OSDE for the past year regarding the misappropriation of taxpayer dollars,” said House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City. “The Speaker and Republican supermajority have refused to act, which has continued to embolden the State Superintendent. We have seen essential employees and cabinet-level officials resign due to lack of transparency from the department. Now, we get to see what happens when federal grant money is misspent.”

A spokesman for McCall didn’t immediately return a request for comment, but a spokesman for Walters quickly issued a statement in rebuttal of the Democrats’ call.

“Once again, the radical left, aided by their allies in the fake news media, will stop at nothing to maintain their grip on Oklahoma schools,” Walters said. “I am directing more resources to assist Tulsa Public Schools in getting their students back on track and proficient in reading.”

For months, Walters has threatened the Tulsa district with a reduction in, or loss of, accreditation if the district – the largest in Oklahoma – does not improve its test scores in math and reading. He’s required top-level officials from that district to make lengthy presentations each month at state Board of Education meetings.

Walters has been enveloped in controversy since taking office

Controversy has swirled around Walters since he took office in January 2023. He, the department and the state Board of Education, which he also leads, all are the subjects of multiple lawsuits and investigations. McCall and other Republican legislators had to issue a rare legislative subpoena to Walters in December to obtain information from the superintendent regarding state Department of Education operations and programs.

In recent weeks, Walters and the agency and board have been sued by Edmond Public Schools in a dispute over local control – Walters has said he and the state board have the power to determine what books should or should not be available in school libraries within an individual district. Reports have also surfaced about the agency spending $30,000 to hire an outside public relations firm to bolster Walters’ national media profile.

Since Walters became superintendent, the agency has seen a steady exit of talent. This month alone OSDE has lost at least three executive-level employees -- its general counsel, executive director of accreditation and chief of staff.

Oklahoma school districts also have complained about delays receive approval from the agency for what normally are routine applications for millions of dollars of federal reimbursement funds that flow through the agency. Stipends for student teachers, which also flow through the agency, also have been delayed, Democrats say.

“Where is this money going?” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. “Last week we learned of private companies listing the OSDE as their business address and contracts awarded to out of state vendors over Oklahoma companies. Where does it end? Every taxpayer dollar should be used in accordance with the law. I say this not just as a former school administrator, but as a concerned Oklahoma resident. While we continue to file legislation mandating transparency from OSDE, action needs to be taken now to address this mounting list of issues.”

Added Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater: “The actions of the State Superintendent continue to concern Oklahomans. As a legislature, we must work together to ensure proper oversight of the department.”

Walters’ fiercest critic within his own party has been Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who is the chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget subcommittee on education. Along with McCall and Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, McBride sent the legislative subpoena to Walters in December.

Asked about the potential for an investigation, McBride said simply, “I don’t think the investigations have ever stopped.”

The state Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday.

