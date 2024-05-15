Why Manitowoc is applying for a federal port grant, and more government news in Watchdog Wednesday

MANITOWOC – The city of Manitowoc is partnering with Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. in applying for a federal grant that would go toward improving the company's lakeshore operations.

The Manitowoc Common Council held a special meeting May 9 and unanimously passed the resolution for the partnership and grant application.

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration Port Infrastructure Development Program, which grants funds to improve port facilities.

Newest Two Rivers mural to celebrate Bird City status

Downtown Two Rivers will soon be home to a new mural showcasing local bird species such as the chimney swift and celebrating Two Rivers' designation as a Wisconsin Bird City.

The project is a joint effort among Two Rivers Main Street, Seeds N Beans and local artist Jason Prigge, according to a news release from Two Rivers Main Street.

Prigge, who also co-created Coolest Coast, has painted murals throughout Manitowoc County and northeast Wisconsin. According to the release, this mural will be his largest yet at 2,400 square feet.

The mural will be at 1813 Washington St., home of Seeds N Beans. Seeds N Beans is owned by local veteran Lee Hansen and offers items such as bird feeders and seeds, along with locally produced items like honey, maple syrup and coffee.

According to the news release, the mural will be completed over the next few weeks, which coincides with the 82nd annual convention of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology hosted in Two Rivers May 17-19.

Neshotah and Washington parks in Two Rivers receiving upgrades

Crews from the city of Two Rivers are working on a new concrete walkway through Neshotah Park from Pierce Street, near 21st Street, to the beach.

The project will replace and widen the existing walkway, including widening the path around the Beach House shelter. New lighting was installed along this walkway in 2023.

The city has also purchased new playground equipment for Washington Park, which will be installed in May. The equipment includes a stand-and-spin toy and a dragon for climbing.

