$47.5M: That’s how much in urgent repairs and projects a Manitowoc Public School District facilities audit found was needed in 1-2 years

FILE - A scene of Lincoln High School on the first day of school Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Manitowoc.

MANITOWOC — A facilities audit for Manitowoc Public School District has identified more than $47.5 million in building repairs and projects that are considered urgent and need to be addressed in one or two years.

The audit, conducted by CESA 10, identified approximately $163.3 million in repairs and possible improvements to the district's properties, including the 10 educational buildings, in the next 10 years.

The audit was presented to the Manitowoc School Board during its April 26 meeting.

Short-term borrowing, which could give the district up to $15 million to $20 million in spending, would enable the district to start working on the urgent projects.

The board would be able to approve of that short-term borrowing without a public referendum, but long-term borrowing would require one.

The Manitowoc school district is currently debt-free.

The last referendum was passed in 2023 and allowed the district to exceed state revenue limits by a projected $61.7 million over five years, which will conclude at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Here's what to know about the facility audit.

Washington and Lincoln schools identified as high-need buildings

FILE - A Washington Middle School student looks over his phone before classes Aug. 30, 2021, on the school's campus.

Long lists of urgent projects were identified for both Washington Middle School and Lincoln High School.

For Washington Middle School, some of the more urgent projects recommended are repairs to the underdeck area of the pool and replacement of electrical boxes. A concern over deteriorating ceiling of an abandoned coal room was also brought up.

The audit estimated that the one- to two-year costs would be approximately $11.7 million, with an additional $16.5 million needed for two- to 10-year projects.

Another MPSD restructuring: Manitowoc Public Schools superintendent proposes another restructuring

For Lincoln High School, leaky roofs, missing ceilings, cracked walls and a small cafeteria were among the urgent issues. The Lincoln Tower, which has been a topic of community interest for years, was also mentioned.

The audit estimated the one- to two-year costs would be approximately $13.6 million, with an additional $33.4 needed for two- to 10-year projects.

Next steps include forming advisory committee and planning community outreach

FILE - Students walk to their first class on the first day of school at Lincoln High School in September 2019.

An internal facilities advisory committee is being formed to help organizers see all facets to each project, including how they will affect student and teacher spaces.

Community outreach and involvement by members of the public was also discussed.

"The more we can tie the community in with what we're trying to do and unite the board with the community, I think it's very, very important," board member Keith Shaw said.

MPSD survey: Manitowoc school staff cite negative student behavior, overwork, local politics in district-wide survey

Keith Shaw

Board member Kerry Trask said the success of the school district, especially with reading scores and teacher retention, will also have an impact on how favorably Manitowoc residents would look on a possible future referendum.

"We have to start looking like a school system that really is worth putting that money into," he said. "... We have to start making the case, though, that this is something that we really have to do."

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc school district buildings in urgent need of repair: Audit