Why are flags at half-staff today? Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15

Yes. The Flag Code ensures proper respect for the flag on a purely voluntary basis.

Gov. Greg Abbott's website even provides flag status for those who hoist a flag. This Wednesday will be an excellent day to check.

Why is the US flag at half-staff or half-mast today, May 15, 2024?

Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15. Each year, flags are raised to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, except when the day falls on the third Saturday in May, which is Armed Forces Day.

When are flags flown at half-staff?

By order of the governor, the state flag shall be displayed at half-staff on a person's death as a mark of respect to the memory of that person, according to the Gov. Abbott's website.

It is recommended that in displays such as those containing the six historic flags that have flown over Texas when flags are ordered to half-staff, the Texas and United States flags should be flown at half-staff, and the other flags be removed completely from the display for the duration of the flags being at half-staff.

USA Today Network contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Why are flags at half-staff today in Texas? Here's what to know