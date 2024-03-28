Why all federal and state officials must swear an oath to defend the Constitution

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

We finished our study of Article V of the U. S. Constitution. Article V involves amending the Constitution. We shall now delve into Article VI of the Constitution’s seven articles. Article VI deals primarily with the Supremacy Clause of our Constitution. Our Constitution is the supreme law of the land, above all other laws, federal or state.

Article VI. All debts and obligations entered into before the Constitution’s adoption were deemed to be valid against the United States as before its ratification. That means that the United States must pay its bills and obligations under the Constitution and Confederation.

The second paragraph of Article VI states: “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof, made under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”

This language is commonly known as the Supremacy Clause.

Here is what the Supremacy Clause says

The United States Constitution is the supreme and highest law of the land. If any federal or state statute or regulation conflicts with the Constitution, the language of the U. S. Constitution controls. Also, even if a state constitution conflicts, the U.S. Constitution prevails.

Put simply, the federal constitution and law made in accordance with it prevail over any state provision. The Supremacy Clause guarantees a national union.

Remember that our Constitution is based on delegated powers. If the federal government is not delegated powers and the states are not prohibited, then those powers “…are reserved to the States, respectively, or to the people.”

All judges must guarantee that federal laws take precedence over state laws. Paragraph three provides that all executive, legislative and judicial officers, both of the United States and the States, shall take an “Oath or Affirmation” supporting the Constitution before taking office.

There is no appeal of Supreme Court decisions

An independent judiciary, vital to both the Union and individual States, preserves our democratic republic. Whether federal or state judges, the Supremacy Clause provides that the Constitution and federal law, applicable for all Americans, are supreme.

Legislative and executive officials are political. Judges must be independent and not swayed by politics, public opinion, or polls. Judges, federal or state, must abide by the Rule of Law - all men and women are treated with equality and endowed with unalienable rights. Judges, most importantly, must be the checks and balances against abuse of power by other branches.

This is why we Americans call our highest federal court the Supreme Court. There is no appeal from a decision of the Supreme Court of the United States. The decision of a majority of those nine justices is final.

After its adoption, all representatives and officials of any branch of government, federal or state, were bound by the Constitution. Each officer, state or federal, takes an oath or affirmation “…but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office….”

Reading the Constitution is time well spent. Article VII is our next topic.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

