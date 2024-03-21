This is how many amendments there are in the U.S. Constitution and why it's hard to amend

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

We finished our study of Article IV of the U. S. Constitution. We shall now delve into Article V of the Constitution’s seven Articles. Article V deals with the amendment process.

Article V lists two ways to amend the Constitution. The first is through the Congress. With a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate, the Congress can propose an amendment.

The second way to propose an amendment is by two-thirds “…of the several States,” which “…call a Convention for proposing Amendments….”

The first process is by far the more popular. All of the amendments to our Constitution have resulted from the congressional process rather than from an “Article V Convention.”

Here's how the constitutional amendment process works

We have had 27 Amendments to the United States Constitution since it was first ratified in 1789.

The advantage of the congressional amendatory process is that the subject matter is limited to a specific right or topic, such as one of the first 10 Amendments.

A good example is the First Amendment - freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, and the right to petition the Government.

Under the Convention process, a convention could conceivably open up the Constitution to a number of changes, including the entire document. But the amendment proposal part is only half of the process.

Once a resolution for amendments has been passed by both Houses of Congress, the resolution must then be ratified. Three-fourths of the states’ legislatures, or Conventions in three-fourths of the States, must ratify a proposed amendment.

When the states have ratified the proposed amendment, then it becomes part of the Constitution.

“…(O)ne or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by Congress…” to the states.

How long does it take to ratify a proposed amendment? That’s a hard question to answer. The Bill of Rights, or first 10 Amendments, took about two years. The last amendment, the 27th, concerns the timing and compensation of Senators and Representatives. Part of the original Bill of Rights, it was not ratified until 202 years, seven months later by a vote of Michigan in May 1992. So, 10 Amendments were ratified in two years, and one in 202 years. Patience is virtue.

A 28th Amendment?There is a strong movement in Congress to propose the 28th Amendment. Over 200 members of Congress have either endorsed or sponsored such a resolution. This would be the shortest amendment in our Constitution, 13 words: “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine Justices.”

That is the language of the proposed “Keep Nine” Amendment to the U. S. Constitution. If proposed and ratified, it would set the number permanently at nine Justices.

The Constitution is silent on the size of the Supreme Court. Without an amendment, a President and Congress could change the number for political advantage. Currently it just takes a bill passed by Congress and signed by the president to change the number of Justices. Our court has had nine justices since 1869, or 155 years. As the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg opined when asked about the number of nine justices on the Court: “Nine seems to be a good number, and it’s been that way for a long time.”

We shall see. But be patient.

Reading the Constitution is timewell spent.Article VI is our next topic.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

