Why is E15 so important to Iowa? What to know about the biofuel

Before you automatically fill your car up with the cheapest gas, be sure to double-check that the fuel you use is compatible with your vehicle or you'll risk damaging your engine.

Fuel that contains 15% ethanol, known as E15, will be available year-round after Iowa, along with other states, successfully sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Here is what you should know about E15 sales in Iowa.

What is E15 gas?

E15 is created by blending 15% of ethanol and 85% of gasoline, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Ethanol is considered a renewable fuel made from various plants such as corn, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Why did Iowa sue the EPA over E15 gas?

Historically, E15 gas sales have been prohibited during the summer months over concerns that higher blends contributed to smog. Iowa joined seven other states in a lawsuit to allow motorists to purchase E15 gasoline even during the summer months.

Following the lawsuit, the EPA issued a new rule clearing the way for year-round sales to begin in April 2025.

Allowing year-around sale of E15 would reduce emissions that contribute to air pollution while offering a cheaper alternative to consumers, said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds before the lawsuit was filed.

"While ending this lawsuit is a victory against the Biden Administration and their attack on American Energy Independence, there is still more work to be done," Reynolds said in a news release issued March 19 after Iowa formally ended the lawsuit. "The Biden Administration’s delay of year-round E-15 for 2024 not only hurts American consumers, but also Iowa producers. I will continue to push the EPA to expand the market for Iowa biofuels.”

What is the difference between E10 and E15 gas?

E15 fuel contains a greater percentage of ethanol than E10. Gas marketed as E15 has 15% ethanol while E10 has 10%. E15 does have a higher octane rating than E10. Gas pumps advertise E15 as unleaded 88, meaning it is slightly more stable than E10 with an 87 octane value.

Can I put E15 gas in my car?

E15 can fuel cars made in 2001 or newer including light-duty trucks, medium-duty SUVs and all flex-fuel vehicles, according to the Renewable Fuels Association. If in doubt, check the owner's manual for your vehicle.

E85 fuel can only be used in flex-fuel vehicles, which are more limited.

Where can I find E15 gas near me?

E15 fuel, sometimes marketed as Unleaded 88 or UNL88, is sold at more than 300 gas stations across Iowa. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association has a map and searchable database on its website at iowarfa.org.

In the Des Moines metro area, the list includes many Kum & Go stations, some Casey's stores, some Hy-Vee gas stations and most Kwik Star locations. No QuikTrip or Git N Go locations in Iowa appear on the list.

What should you do if you accidentally use E15 or E85 in a car that can't handle it?

If you put the wrong type of gas in your vehicle, stop the vehicle immediately to prevent further damage, according to Progressive. You should have your car towed to a technician to have the fuel tank drained and fuel lines cleaned. Services can cost anywhere from $200 to $2,000 for a full flush, according to State Farm.

Why was E15 important to Iowa?

Iowa is the nation's leading producer of ethanol and the corn used to make it. The state produces about 30% of all American ethanol, according to the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

There are 35 ethanol biorefinery plants in Iowa, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. About 60% of Iowa's corn bushels ultimately become ethanol.

Is E-15 cheaper than standard gas?

Renewable fuel groups say E15 can cost up to 27 cents less than gasoline with 10% ethanol.

