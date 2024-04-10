Why Dave Williams had Colorado reporter kicked from GOP Assembly & 5 other event takeaways

Thousands of Colorado Republicans gathered last weekend in Pueblo for their state party convention and to select candidates for some of the Congressional races.

Delegates from around the state voted on resolutions and state party representatives, but some of the biggest headlines from the event weren’t on the agenda: local law enforcement escorted a reporter out of the event.

Here’s a recap of why Colorado Sun reporter Sandra Fish was forced to leave the assembly and other key takeaways from the event.

Attacks on journalists at GOP Assembly

Reporters and the “mainstream media” were a frequent target of speakers.

Fish, the Colorado Sun reporter who was asked to leave, initially received credential at the door of the event on Saturday morning. But later that morning, a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputy escorted her out.

A GOP event coordinator told Fish in an early-morning text that she was not welcome because state party chair Dave Williams considered some of her recent reporting “very unfair.”

Williams is also running for Congress in CO-5, which takes in Colorado Springs and surrounding communities in the central part of the state. Fish has recently reported on how Williams used state party resources for his campaign, including sending mailers that criticize his primary opponent.

Some officials reluctant to comment on Sandra Fish's removal

A media representative for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office declined a request for comment from Sheriff David Lucero, referring the Chieftain to the Colorado State Fair.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, which operates the state fairgrounds, said that state employees working security “were following the direction of event organizers, the Colorado GOP” just as they would do for other events.

“CDA and the Colorado State Fair deeply value the freedom of the press and in this instance, organizers of a private event requested that the member of the press be asked to leave and her credentials removed. … We are saddened that a State Fair staff member was put in the middle of the dispute between the Colorado GOP and the reporter,” the emailed statement said.

Renting the facility cost $7,270, which included a refundable $1,000 deposit for damages. Compensating security also cost $8,888.

However, several Republican lawmakers and candidates have condemned Fish’s exclusion, including CO-3 contender Stephen Varela, Delta Rep. Matt Soper and State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer of Weld County.

Colorado Republican state party chair Dave Williams speaks during the Colorado Republican Party's state assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Donald Trump: Colorado GOP chair under “Fake News assault”

The story has received national media attention in the days following the incident — even former President Donald Trump weighed in on the aftermath of the situation on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Dave Williams…is under Fake News assault because he is doing such a strong job as an advocate for MAGA,” Trump said.

Williams previously said to the Chieftain the Sun works with the Colorado Democratic Party. When asked Tuesday for evidence of inaccurate reporting, Williams did not cite any specific stories but sent a screenshot of Trump’s post.

“This isn’t about one fake reporter or one unfair article. The Colorado Sun consistently writes false narratives designed to benefit radical Democrats, deceive voters and harm Republicans so we are grateful for President Trump standing with our Party over this fake news assault,” Williams wrote in a text message.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is introduced to the stage by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert during the Colorado Republican Party's state assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Matt Gaetz rallies for Trump

One of Florida’s congressmen spoke in Pueblo for the second time in recent memory. He also joined Lauren Boebert at the Pueblo County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner in October 2022.

“This is Donald Trump's party and I am a Donald Trump Republican,” Gaetz proclaimed at the start of his speech.

Gaetz also spoke kindly of Boebert, the congresswoman for CO-3 now running in CO-4. The previous day, Boebert received the most votes among the candidates at the assembly.

“The media always want to make the story about Trump, or about Lauren, or about me because we are the ones fighting for you. We're the ones putting your interests above the foreign interests abroad and the special interest to your home. We want to change Washington,” Gaetz said.

A Colorado Republican delegate waves a Trump flag as Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz delivers the keynote address of the Colorado Republican Party's state assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Jena Griswold vilified

Members of the “mainstream media” were widely panned at the assembly when mentioned by speakers at the lectern, but boos were even louder whenever speakers mentioned Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Williams urged people to attend a hearing for impeaching Griswold at the Colorado capitol Tuesday, referencing the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"If you would like to storm — maybe storm isn't the right word — overflow into the capitol so that you can let your voices be heard, please go to the capitol and let them know that Jena Griswold should be sent packing,” Williams said.

Gaetz also mentioned Griswold in his speech, calling her a “total and utter loon.”

One of the proposed resolutions for the state party was to call for removing Griswold from her position. Griswold was re-elected to another four-year term in November 2022 with support from over 55% of voters.

Christy Fidura delivers a speech for why she should be voted as the Colorado National Republican Committeewoman during the Colorado Republican Party's state assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

New Pueblo representative as RNC committeewoman

Vera Ortegon of Pueblo has been Colorado’s committeewoman for the national GOP organization for the past eight years, but she was not re-elected for an additional four-year term.

Christy “Chrissy Ruckus” Fidura, also a Republican, received over 50% of the votes from the GOP delegates.

Fidura is one of the co-founders of the local group Pueblo County Patriots and has been involved in local conservative politics.

Fidura also bested Laurel Imer of Jefferson County, a longtime Trump supporter who was endorsed by Turning Point Action and the Tea Party Patriots citizens fund.

A supporter records Christy Fidura deliver a speech during the Colorado Republican Party's state assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

