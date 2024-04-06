The Colorado Republican Party booted a credentialed reporter from its assembly. Here's why

A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy escorted a credentialed reporter out of the Colorado Republican Party’s state assembly Saturday morning.

Sandra Fish, a reporter with the Colorado Sun, received a press pass when entering the assembly held at the Southwest Motors Events Center on the state fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Eric Grossman, an event manager with the Colorado GOP, had told Fish in a text message sent at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning that Fish was not on the list of credentialed reporters because state party chair Dave Williams “believes current reporting to be very unfair.”

Fish is a veteran political reporter working with the nonprofit, nonpartisan Colorado Sun. She has attended state party assemblies for years and also attended and reported on some of the Congressional assemblies held Friday.

A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy has escorted @ColoradoSun journalist Sandra Fish (@fishnette) out of the Colorado GOP Assembly.



Fish received a press pass when she arrived. GOP event staff said she was told not to come since chair says her coverage has been “very unfair” pic.twitter.com/pmtjeJHNtJ — Anna Lynn Winfrey (@annalynnfrey) April 6, 2024

Thousands of Republicans from around the state convene at the Southwest Motors Events Center for the Colorado Republican Party Assembly on

Williams told the Chieftain in a brief interview that Fish and the Sun are "nothing more than an extension of the Democratic Party and we don't need them coming to our convention."

He added that the Colorado Republican Party is a "private political organization, and if they're going to come and lie about us, they can do that outside of the meeting."

Larry Ryckman, editor and co-founder of the Sun, defended Fish in a brief conversation with the Chieftain.

"We believe the public has the right to know Sandra Fish is an experienced veteran journalist and she was there to represent the public," Ryckman said. "We believe she had a right to be there."

The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition condemned Fish's expulsion on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Booting a credentialed journalist from a political party assembly, especially one who represents a statewide news organization like the Colorado Sun, undermines the vital role of the free press and directly impacts thousands of Coloradans who rely on The Sun for coverage,” the COFOIC said.

At least two Colorado lawmakers — State Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta) and State Sen. Nick Hinrichsen (D-Pueblo) also defended Fish on X.

"A healthy and transparent republic means you allow the public and media to observe the process of selecting candidates to represent our state in public office," Soper wrote. "This is regardless of if you agree or disagree with the reporter."

Shad Murib, the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, cast an open invitation on X for media members to watch the Democratic assembly, which will be held virtually on April 13.

"Unlike the CO GOP, we're not embarrassed by ourselves or afraid of the public," Murib wrote.

Event security staff and Grossman asked Fish to leave a few times. She politely refused the requests but complied after a PCSO deputy arrived.

Grossman added in his early-morning message to Fish that press releases will be sent to her “if and when they are generated.”

