Why Dallas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes was named in lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dallas megachurch pastor of The Potter's House, Thomas Dexter (T.D.) Jakes, has been named in a lawsuit that associates him with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

The lawsuit — filed by music producer for Combs’ Bad Boy records Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones — accuses Combs and several of his associates of participating in a "sex trafficking venture."

The civil lawsuit, filed in U.S. federal court for the southern district of New York and obtained by USA TODAY on Monday, alleges that for more than a year, Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened Jones.

Jones is seeking $30 million in compensation and a jury trial.

What does the lawsuit say about Dallas pastor T.D. Jakes?

The lawsuit states that Jones has “irrefutable evidence” of “Mr. Combs detailing how he planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop T.D. Jakes to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit.”

Jakes is not named as a defendant in the civil suit.

According to The Dallas Morning News, in December 2023, Jakes was accused of participating in sex parties hosted by Combs in unverified reports on social media. Jakes responded to the reports in a Christmas Eve service at The Potter’s House.

“The worst that could happen, if everything was true, all I got to do is repent sincerely, from my heart,” he said. “There’s enough power in the blood to cover all kinds of sin. I don’t care what it is, the blood would fix it,” Jakes said. “But I ain’t got to repent about this.”

Jakes founded The Potter’s House in 1996 and reportedly has more than 30,000 members of the church with locations in Frisco, Fort Worth, Denver and Los Angeles as well, according to NBC5DFW.

What’s T.D. Jakes' relationship with Combs?

In 2021, Jakes debuted a sermon series on Comb’s cable television network, Revolt Media.

This week, Combs sold his stake in Revolt Media to an anonymous buyer after starting the network in 2013. Last year, Combs stepped down as chairman of Revolt Media. On Monday, two of Combs’ homes were raided by federal officers including Homeland Security Investigative officials.

Lil Rod claims Diddy 'failed to ... stop Cuba Gooding Jr

In his lawsuit, which contains various anecdotes, photos and screenshots, Jones also claims that in January 2023, Combs introduced him to the Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., 56, and left the two alone in a studio on Combs' yacht. "Cuba Gooding Jr. began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders," Jones' lawsuit alleges.

The complaint includes a photo that purportedly shows Gooding Jr. with his arm around Jones, along with a picture that allegedly shows Combs and Gooding talking on the yacht.

"Mr. Combs had dominion and control over the actions of Cuba Gooding Jr and failed to step in and stop Cuba Gooding Jr from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones," the lawsuit states.

Gooding Jr. has faced several lawsuits in recent years over alleged sexual abuse, rape and forcible touching.

