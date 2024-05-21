Why is the city of Gardner trying to shut down Kimberly Blake's Giving Greenhouse?

Less than a week after The Giving Greenhouse opened at 25 Baker St., Gardner city officials have taken steps to shut it down.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Gardner Board of Health sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberly Blake, the owner of 25 Baker St.

The letter sent by the Gardner Director of Public Health, Micha Blondeau, said that Blake's food pantry is considered a Food Establishment under Massachusetts state law, which requires a license to operate. The letter continues, and states that Blake needs to close The Giving Greenhouse immediately until the right permits and licenses are obtained. Blake can be subject to fines every day The Giving Greenhouse stays open.

Kimberly Blake, owner/operator of The Giving Greenhouse on Baker St., has been issued a Cease and Desist letter by the City of Gardner for her food pantry.

Blake vows to keep pantry open

Blake said she asked others who have opened a pantry on their property, and they told her they didn't have to go through the city to get permission. She said many people around town have free food piles outside of their homes, and wondered why is her greenhouse any different.

"After seeing how many people have used it in the past few days, I'm not going to shut it down," she said. "I never imagined in my wildest dreams that this would cause an issue."

Blake said she plans to speak with the Board of Health.

Board of Health concerns with The Giving Greenhouse

Angela DiPrima, assistant director of public health, said the food pantry is a permitted establishment, and the Board of Health never received an application for a permit from Blake. She said according to state law, residents cannot operate a food pantry in a residential setting.

"I would use caution when taking from it," she said. "The food is not protected from contamination."

DiPrima said temperature fluctuations overnight and during the day can damage seals, which can subject people to food-borne illnesses. She said items in unsealed containers like pasta boxes can attract pests like insects, mice, and rats. DiPrima said she is also concerned about how products in the Giving Greenhouse were sourced and if Blake checks the expiration dates of items.

