Why is it called Maundy Thursday? Learn about Good Friday, Easter and the rest of Holy Week

The Lent season is coming to a close, which means Easter is just a skip and a hop away. Holy Week starts even sooner. Kicking off with Palm Sunday this weekend, Holy Week is a sacred time for many practicing Christians worldwide.

Here's what to know about the upcoming days for Holy Week, leading into Easter 2024:

2024 Holy Week timeline

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, according to Trinity College. In many Christian faiths, it resumes with Holy Wednesday, or Spy Wednesday, before entering into the Triduum. The Triduum of Holy Week includes Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, with Easter taking place the following day.

When does Lent end 2024?

The end date for lent varies by faith denomination. In some faiths', Lent ends on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter. For others, such as Roman Catholicism, Lent ends at sundown on Thursday, March 28, 2024, known as Maundy, or Holy, Thursday. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

When do Christians fast?

Christians are obligated to fast and abstain on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, as well as fast from meat on Fridays during Lent, according to Catholic Online.

When is Palm Sunday 2024?

Palm Sunday is on Sunday, March 24, 2024, according to Time and Date.

Palm Sunday meaning

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem on a donkey. As Jesus entered the city, crowds greeted him by waiving palm branches, which is where the name Palm Sunday originated from. The event, recorded in all four Gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke and John — marked the beginning of the end of Jesus' time on Earth.

According to Time and Date, palm leaves symbolize victory and joy among many Christians in the United States, as Jesus died on the cross for the sins of others. Some churches use silk plant leaves or olive branches on Palm Sunday, as palm branches can be difficult to find in some areas in the U.S.

How is Palm Sunday celebrated?

Palm Sunday, recognized mostly by Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox Christians, is typically celebrated by recalling the Scripture of Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. The Palm Sunday also includes a reading of the Passion, the story of the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus.

According to Brandeis University, it's also a reminder for Christians to welcome Jesus into their hearts and to be willing to follow him.

When is Maundy Thursday 2024?

Maundy Thursday is Thursday, March 28, 2024, according to Time and Date.

Holy Thursday 2024 date

Holy Thursday is on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Why is it called Maundy Thursday?

Holy Thursday is often used interchangeably with Maundy Thursday, as the word comes from a phrase spoken at the Last Supper, which Holy Thursday commemorates.

The word “maundy” comes from the Latin phrase “mandatum,” meaning commandment, which was spoken by Jesus at the Last Supper, according to Catholic Culture.

Holy Thursday, Maundy Thursday meaning

The Last Supper, recognized on Holy Thursday, refers to the last meal Jesus ate with his disciples prior to his trial and crucifixion, around the time of the Hebrew Passover. During the meal, he used wine and bread to represent his body and blood, blessing it and giving it to his disciples, laying the foundation of what would become the Eucharist, according to Alimentarium. Jesus also washed the feet of his disciples and shared a foreshadowing of Judas’ betrayal at the Garden of Gethsemane.

Can you eat meat on Holy Thursday?

Yes. Holy Thursday isn't considered a day of fasting or abstinence. However, it can also be a personal choice, with many deciding to continue their fast through Holy Week.

When is Good Friday 2024?

Good Friday is on March 29, 2024, according to Christianity.com.

Good Friday meaning: What does Good Friday celebrate?

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, is dedicated to commemorating the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Considered the ultimate sacrifice, Jesus died for the sins of others by crucifixion and was later laid to rest at a nearby tomb.

Scripture says Jesus hung on the cross from noon to 3 p.m., before drawing his last breath. A day of mourning, prayer and fasting, Christians often use the three hours of Jesus' time spent on the cross, as well as the day, to reflect and remember God’s love and promise of eternal life. Furthermore, representing hope and new beginnings, even in the darkest moments.

When was Good Friday 2023?

In 2023, Good Friday fell on Friday, April 7, according to Days of the Year.

Is Good Friday a public holiday? Do we have Good Friday off?

No. Good Friday, an important Christian holiday before Easter, is not an official holiday in the U.S, according to Time and Date. A day off on Good Friday varies by location, corporation, etc.

How to celebrate Good Friday 2024

Good Friday can be commemorated in a variety of ways. Many Christians celebrate it with strict fasting, while others observe a partial fast by not eating meat, according to the Boston Public Library. Some also attend special church services and prayer vigils, or a Good Friday liturgy Friday evening.

Continuously, some view it more joyously while others see it as a sad event. Some Christians take on a somber attitude and maintain a quiet atmosphere in their homes with little to no entertainment or extracurricular activities, while others may play music and bake hot cross buns, a traditional Good Friday sweet.

Dancers perform beneath a giant cross during a final rehearsal for the production, Upon this Rock, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Pike Performing Arts Center. For 40 years, churches from around Indy have come together to perform the Passion play. Though the Easter-time program started with one church, this year it includes participants from up to 70 churches. This will be the final year, with performances through Easter at Pike Performing Arts Center.

What was the Good Friday agreement?

The Good Friday agreement, signed on April 10, 1998, brought peace and partnership to the Irish and British governments after a 30-year conflict, according to Ireland.ie. The conflict, known as the Troubles, began after civil rights protestors in Northern Ireland were met with hostility by authorities in 1969. In the over three-decade conflict, over 3,500 people died, with many others injured.

The two governments started working toward a peaceful resolution in the early 1980s, bringing the Anglo-Irish Agreement into effect in 1985. A Joint Declaration was later issued in 1993.

Eventually, international governments like the U.S. got involved in the negotiations, including former President Bill Clinton, who helped to build momentum in the nearly two-year-long negotiation process. Senator George Mitchell, also prominent, set the deadline for the agreement on April 9, 1998. The following day, on the afternoon of April 10, Good Friday, it was announced that the agreement was reached.

Good Friday Agreement Ireland

The Good Friday Agreement, reached on April 10, 1998, ended a three-decade conflict between Ireland and Britain. Conflict initially began in 1969, with negotiations beginning in the early 1980s. Through international support, countless meetings, etc., an agreement was eventually reached, according to Ireland.ie.

Easter Sunday 2024: When is it?

Easter 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 31, for most Christians, predominantly Catholics and Protestants. For Orthodox Christians, it falls on Sunday, May 5, according to Greek City Times.

Why is Easter so early this year?

Easter falls early in 2024 due to the calendar system. On the Gregorian calendar, used by most Christian denominations, Easter typically falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

How is Easter determined each year?

Easter is determined by the calendar year. The dates differ because most Christians use the Gregorian calendar, originally introduced in 1582, while the Eastern Orthodox Church uses the Julian calendar, introduced in 45 BC. On the Gregorian calendar, Easter typically falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

Easter Sunday meaning

According to the World History Encyclopedia, Easter is a religious, Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death. Jesus of Nazareth died from crucifixion under the orders of Roman magistrate Pontius Pilate on Good Friday.

As recorded in all four Gospel accounts, when some of the women who’d followed Jesus to Calvary arrived at the tomb on Sunday morning, now recognized as Easter Sunday, to prepare the body for proper burial, the rock had been rolled away and the tomb was empty, according to Harvard University.

Can you eat meat on Easter Sunday?

Yes. Easter is a day of celebration, and with Lent over, Christians can eat meat. However, some still abstain from certain foods, like red meat, depending on their religious practices and personal beliefs.

