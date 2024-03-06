Why have British stocks gone nowhere for years? Because we turned our backs on capitalism

If you had invested £1 in the FTSE All Share index a decade ago, you would currently have 64p of profit, including dividends. But that same £1 invested in the S&P 500, the most representative index of American stocks, over the same period would have made you a profit of £3.38, or more than five times as much.

While British savers may rue missing the bus, this feeling is widely shared among non-US investors everywhere, as those big returns from American shares are the exception rather than the rule. What is America getting right that everyone else is getting wrong?

The Government seems to believe that our listing requirements are too strict and that they should be relaxed to avoid turning the London Stock Exchange into the “safest graveyard”. But lower standards of corporate governance would allow dodgy companies to abuse the capital of small British shareholders more easily. Short sellers will be licking their lips.

Neither do plans to force British investors to allocate money to domestic assets, such as via a “Great British Isa”, impress. The liberalisation of capital markets has allowed British investors to sell domestic shares to foreigners and, so far, to get the better of that bargain. If British investors are forced to invest domestically, it would be a market distortion that allows foreign capital to exit at falsely inflated prices.

There is no evidence that the London stock market is any less efficient than any other in valuing investment opportunities. Although Arm Holdings has recently enjoyed a stellar New York listing (albeit with a tiny number of shares actually floated), in the process becoming only the fifth British company to reach a valuation of £100bn, American listings for British companies such as Farfetch, Polestar, IHS, Babylon and Vertical Aerospace have been an unmitigated disaster.

Share prices, believe it or not, tend to follow or even anticipate profits for shareholders. Whereas the earnings per share of the FTSE All-Share index have grown by 47pc (in sterling terms) over the past decade, those of the S&P 500 have risen by a whopping 156pc (again in sterling terms). This alone explains the divergence in investment returns between London and New York.

‘The Magnificent Seven’ versus ‘The Unfortunate Five’

Recently there has been a lot of attention on the performance of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks in America: Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla. These companies together have a market value of $13 trillion (£10.3 trillion), which is one quarter of the American market and roughly the same size as all European stock markets including London combined.

It might be easy to dismiss the share price performance of the Magnificent Seven as an investment bubble until we consider that they are forecast to make a combined net profit of more than $400bn this year (up from $85bn a decade ago).

The average share price return from the Magnificent Seven of 2,686pc (in dollar terms), or a 27-fold rise, over the same period is predominantly explained by their average earnings per share growth of 1,769pc, or an 18-fold increase, since 2014. They’ve also bought back a lot of shares.

Contrast the Magnificent Seven with the five biggest FTSE 100 companies, which also constitute one quarter of our stock market: Shell, AstraZeneca, HSBC, Unilever and BP.

Together these companies have grown their net profits in dollar terms by only 20pc over a decade (their earnings per share have risen by an average of 34pc), which explains the more modest average 65pc (in dollar terms) increase in their share prices since 2014. While America has the Magnificent Seven, it seems that Britain has only the Unfortunate Five.

Some will of course argue that America simply has a bigger technology industry than Britain, but there is nothing pre-ordained about this. The Magnificent Seven were on average founded just 30 years ago; Tesla and Meta were founded this century, in 2003 and 2004 respectively.

By contrast, the average age of the Unfortunate Five is 115 years. What does this say about the environment for private enterprise in Britain?

Across many different industries, American companies dominate because they have generally been completely focused on profit. By contrast, Unilever fought a marketing campaign to prove the moral worth of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, while our oil and gas companies have long been cowed by climate activists, deciding presumably as an act of penitence to diversify into alternative energy projects of low economic value, with disastrous consequences for shareholder returns.

Not enough focus on profit

The real reason the Footsie is failing is that UK plc, along with the rest of Western Europe, has turned its back on capitalism.

The basic fiduciary duty of company managers to maximise profit for shareholders has been replaced by the need to appease all stakeholders.

Like many bad ideas, environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulation originated in Brussels, with the onerous imposition of reporting requirements on publicly traded companies (as well as investment funds) on their compliance with a “low-carbon sustainable economy” in addition to eliminating historic discrimination and incorporating any other trendy issue of the day. How management ever gets round to thinking about generating a profit is not clear.

Don’t be fooled by the inclusion of “governance” in ESG, since it does not include traditional concepts such as whether management are stealing from shareholders or cooking the books. It focuses instead on adherence to the woke political agenda. Rather embarrassingly, nearly every high-profile corporate blow-up of recent times has occurred in companies that had the highest ESG ratings.

Accountability to shareholders has been displaced by a need to manage different interest groups. Consequently, the boards of our plcs end up being accountable to no one, able to indulge their own pet social and environmental projects, paid for with someone else’s money.

ESG has spawned a bull market in mindless bureaucracy, so small companies won’t go public because of the reporting requirements, while profitable “old economy” companies will go private. It hasn’t yet occurred to the Government not to follow the EU down the same disastrous path.

Our government has recently shown a revived appetite to compete with companies and investors in allocating capital. Although the record of state industrial policy in picking winners is patchy, the record of loser companies – requiring endless taxpayer support – in picking government is exemplary.

The logical end game of ESG is even worse – involving not just government but all public capital being allocated not for profit but according to the political values of organisations that are not democratically accountable. Isn’t this communism?

As Milton Friedman pointed out, the responsibility of business is to make as much money as possible within the rules of society. Those rules should be set by a democratic parliament, not unaccountable, unproductive green grifters.

We have forgotten that profit has been the greatest motivation known to mankind to allocate finite resources productively; that capitalism is inherently meritocratic because its survival instincts require the best talent and optimal resources; and that no society can have sustainable economic growth without profit growth that increases the capital base of the economy for future productive reinvestment.

The pursuit of profit ensures a Darwinian survival of the best economic ideas.

As the infamous fictional corporate raider Gordon Gekko succinctly put it in the 1987 film Wall Street: “The point is, ladies and gentlemen, greed – for lack of a better word – is good. Greed is right, greed works. Greed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Greed in all its forms, greed for life, money, love, knowledge, has marked the upward surge of mankind.”

And it is the pursuit of profit, to paraphrase Gekko, that will save not only the Footsie but that other malfunctioning corporation called Britain.

Barry Norris is founder of Argonaut Capital and manager of the Argonaut Absolute Return fund

