Why arresting drivers, seizing cars isn't enough to combat street racing in Nashville

Three street races. Three crashes. Five dead.

March 7, 2023: A man suspected of drag racing — reaching speeds above 100 mph on Clarksville Pike — lost control of his 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat, causing a three-vehicle crash that killed a 34-year-old man.

June 17, 2023: A street race between at least two people ended in tragedy on Nolensville Pike as a man riding a Harley-Davidson lost control, crashing his motorcycle into a concrete wall at a high rate of speed. He died at the scene.

June 18, 2023: The driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, fleeing from police following a street racing incident, went through a stop sign at Powell Avenue and Sidco Drive, went airborne and crashed through a chain-link fence before becoming wedged between two semi-trailers. Three teenagers died in the single-vehicle crash.

Across Middle Tennessee, law enforcement agencies and district attorney general offices are handling an increasing number of cases involving illegal street racing and street takeovers that disrupt local traffic, lead to property damage and, in some cases, turn fatal, such as the 2023 incidents. That’s no surprise to Metro Nashville Police Traffic Division Lt. James Williams, who said the region's long stretches of roadways are ripe for street racing, a broad term for illegal, high-speed competition on roadways.

Street takeovers, meanwhile, refer to evening gatherings of dozens, if not hundreds, of vehicles at intersections or businesses. These impromptu events, which grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, often devolve into drivers performing tricks such as doughnuts and burnouts.

More than 35 people have been arrested since March 2023 related to street racing and takeovers.

Steve Judkins, a leader of the Nashville Street Outlaws, at his home in Nolensville. Judkins says his team races in controlled environments, away from heavy traffic areas.

Street racing in Nashville: Impacted neighborhoods

Southeast Nashville is a hotbed for street takeovers, with Bell Road at Murfreesboro Pike offering a large intersection for burnouts and doughnuts. Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard rank among the most-active areas.

On the north side of Nashville, Brick Church Pike and Gallatin Pike near Rivergate have become takeover havens.

Street racing is also an issue in surrounding Metro Nashville areas, including Clarksville and Murfreesboro. In 2019, an incident shut down Interstate 24 near the Rutherford County line.

Police said safety is not a concern for many street racers.

Across the U.S., these car rallies often mimic "Fast & Furious" movies, from revving engines to performing a rage of illegal vehicle stunts.

In New Jersey, the Perth Amboy Police Department seized a Ford Mustang following a street takeover on March 17, 2024, at the intersection of Smith Street and Convery Boulevard.

In Nashville, why street racers aren't afraid to lose vehicles

When police make arrests for drag racing or takeovers, they often find drugs and weapons.

Cars associated with those arrested are seized by police as evidence. Problem is, police can’t indefinitely seize the vehicles.

Once a case is resolved, the vehicle is released back to the driver because MNPD does not have the capacity to store or maintain seized vehicles. And offenders often can avoid major financial losses by accepting plea agreements and regaining possession of vehicles.

Williams said offenders often return to street racing.

"They're car-heads, they put money into their car," Williams said, adding cities that have successfully curbed street racing have the physical space to keep vehicles.

"Taking away their car (permanently) is the worst thing we could do to them."

But in order to permanently strip vehicle possession from drivers in Tennessee, new state laws would have to be enacted. And as of this week, no bills have been filed in the Tennessee General Assembly's current session.

But Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis, is sponsoring a bill that would raise drag racing from a misdemeanor offense to a Class E felony, carrying a penalty of one to six years in prison, if convicted.

The bad publicity bothers Steve Judkins, the team leader of the Nashville Street Outlaws, whose members participate in no-prep racing, an old school style that is conducted on untreated roadways.

"We do street racing; they do street takeovers," Judkins said, admitting his group participates in sanctioned and illegal events in what he termed controlled environments, away from heavy traffic areas.

"They call those guys street racers on the news and that kind of makes what we do look bad; because we call ourselves street racers and people look at us and think, 'They're the guys that cause these problems in the intersections.'"

In California, an Oxnard police officer points out an illegal air intake system under the hood of a modified truck pulled over during a 2020 traffic enforcement operation targeting street racing, stunt driving and modified vehicles.

Nashville Street Outlaws vow street racing the safe way

Williams said many of the parking lot meetups start with car enthusiasts gathering to view a person's modified car before they devolve into tricks that leave the pavement with skid marks. Most of the cars on display at takeover events are Dodge Challengers, Mustangs and Chargers.

Williams said the Nashville street gangs, such as the Night Riderz, are loosely organized and advertise street takeovers on social media. MNPD's traffic unit is constantly monitoring for takeover announcements.

Judkins said he started his street racing team about four years ago — a group of adrenaline junkies looking to race around the country along 1/8-mile tracks.

The Street Outlaws perform in Tennessee twice a year. Their next race, Baddest on the Backside 2, is at Jackson Dragway on May 10 in Jackson.

For Judkins and others, street racing presents more of a challenge, as they attempt to find traction on a slick driving surface as opposed to traditional racing strips that are glued.

Judkins noted the cars used for street takeovers and drag races are different from the ones used at Street Outlaw events.

"The cars that they are racing are actually street cars, they're tagged and insured," Judkins said. "The cars we build are purpose-built race cars. We all have safety equipment, roll cages, safety harnesses; we wear helmets. We do everything the right way."

Although it's adrenaline-filled, Judkins said precautions are taken to ensure the safety of drivers. And when races are held on streets, they are in areas where little to no traffic is impacted.

And as the Nashville Street Outlaws continue championing for safe racing, Judkins said his group is working with a nearby county to bring a legal street race to the streets of Middle Tennessee. It's about doing things the right way.

"I feel like if there was a place we could host this event and it was on the street, it would take off and be a big thing and there could be big money there," Judkins said.

Nashville police work with the district attorneys office to help curtail this growing problem.

"Street racing poses serious risks to the participants and to innocent bystanders," said Matthew Gilbert, the assistant district attorney and team leader of Vehicular Crimes within the Nashville District.

"These crimes undermine public safety and the quality of life for the Nashville community. When these drivers are arrested by MNPD, these cases are a top priority of the District Attorney’s Vehicular Crime Unit."

A driver sits on the sidewalk after being pulled over during street-racing enforcement operation Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Oxnard, Calif.

Fines for street racing? In Nashville, a slap on the wrist

While Nashville police are actively trying to curtail street racing, Assistant District Attorney Emma Lawson is often tasked with the prosecution of those cases in Davidson County.

Many district attorneys offices have been put in park when it comes to making an example of those charged because the state does not have clear statutes on the activity. Lawson said a riot, a charge deemed a risk to public health, safety and welfare, fits best. Some suspects could face additional charges, but Lawson said each case varies.

But as a misdemeanor, the charge carries just 30 days of incarceration and restitution.

Lawson said there is a drag racing statue in Tennessee, carrying a different set of circumstances to warrant those charges. Some charges, Lawson added, can escalate to drag racing depending on what the driver is accused of.

Many cases against street racers in Davidson County never make it to trial, Lawson said. One reason? A log jam. Local courts can only squeeze so many cases onto their dockets.

The district attorney's office is allowed to have 260 trials per year, spokesperson Stephen Hayslip told The Tennessean. That includes trials for homicides, robberies, rapes and everything in between. Nashville reported 101 homicides alone in 2023, coupled with thousands of other investigations that contributed to growing congestion in the local justice system.

"You have to be somewhat judicious in which cases we feel are best to take to a trial, so a plea deal or guilty plea is a more appropriate measure than (a trial)," Gilbert said.

In Amarillo, Texas, a Dodge Challenger is seized by the Amarillo Police Department for illegal street racing. The back of the vehicle has a line in bold white text that reads: "This car was seized from a street racer."

What happened to leader of Nashville street racing group?

Austin Scott, 25, of Murfreesboro was considered a kingpin in Nashville's street racing scene.

On Feb. 1, he pleaded guilty to four counts of inciting a riot and one count of reckless driving. For his plea, Scott received two suspended, 29-day jail sentences, a safe driving course and 48 hours of community service.

If Scott is caught racing illegally again, the district attorney's office said he could face increased penalties.

Meanwhile, Judkins said he's not sure what compels street racers to take over intersections, saying there are ways for them to get their speedy fix in a more sanctioned space.

"Nashville Superspeedway has road course racing," Judkins said. "Maybe they just don't know about it."

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville street racing: Metro Nashville Police seeing more cases