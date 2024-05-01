Why the 12th Amendment could prevent a Trump-Rubio ticket
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Advisers for former President Donald Trump say a name consistently coming up as his potential running mate is Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. However, if Rubio ultimately isn't Trump's pick for vice president, it might not be because of what he represents, but the state he represents. Marc Caputo, national political reporter for The Bulwark, joins "America Decides" to explain.