Who's running for Oregon's 4th Congressional District in 2024?

Tuesday was the last day for candidates to file for the May 21 primary elections in Oregon.

U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle will run uncontested in the Democratic primary. Three Republicans will appear on the ballot for the party's nomination to challenge Hoyle to become the first Republican to represent OR-4 since John Dellenback from 1967 to 1974.

Oregon's 4th Congressional District includes Lane, Benton, Lincoln, Coos and Curry counties, as well as most of Douglas county and a portion of Linn County near Corvallis. In Oregon, you must be a registered member of a party to vote in its primary.

Hoyle, a freshman member of Congress, is the former secretary of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. On her campaign website, Hoyle says her congressional and prior political experience show a "record of standing up for Oregon’s hardworking families and small businesses."

Monique DeSpain is a lawyer and retired Air Force colonel from Eugene. In the press release declaring her run for office, DeSpain said she’s been “defending crime victims, striving to uphold the rule of law, and fighting for commonsense public policies,” and that in Congress she would use that experience “to bring about a safer, more prosperous Oregon.”

Jeff Kubler is president of Action Solutions, which offers communications services to conservative political campaigns, and is a former Adair Village City Councilor. The Oregon Faith and Freedom Coalition, a political action committee directed by Kubler, says it “support(s) candidates promoting family values.”

Amy Ryan Courser is an entrepreneur and former Keizer city councilor (congressional representatives are only required to live in the state, not necessarily the district, that they represent). On her campaign website, Ryan Courser highlights her service with the Keizer City Council and local and state government advisory groups where she says she worked on “everything from sanctity of life, fighting to lower taxes and horrific gun legislation to standing strong against sanctuary status.” She previously unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022.

