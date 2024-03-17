Who's running for Lane County commissioner, district attorney, sheriff in 2024 primary?

Tuesday was the last day for candidates to file for the May 21 primary elections in Oregon. This year, the Lane County offices of district attorney and both of Eugene's county commission seats will feature two-way races.

The May elections are officially considered primaries, but if a candidate wins a majority in Lane County's nonpartisan primaries, they run uncontested in the November general election. Since the county commissioner and district attorney races are two-way, voters will effectively pick their officials this May barring a tie or write-in campaign.

Lane County commissioner

Both Eugene Lane County commissioners are up for re-election and face one challenger each.

In the "South Eugene" county District 3, Commissioner Laurie Trieger is running for a second term while being challenged by Grace Widdicombe.

Trieger is the current chair of the Board of Commissioners and was previously a nonprofit professional. On her campaign website, Trieger says in her first term and nonprofit experience she's expanded access to healthcare, affordable groceries and paid leave, while combatting predatory lending and racial profiling and organized women and caregivers. "While I was able to accomplish a lot during my first term, there is more to be done," she says.

Widdicombe is the owner of local house flipping business Grateful Nuts Homes. On the Grateful Nuts website, Widdicombe says she founded it to protect homeowners from foreclosure and highlights leadership roles with the Oregon and Northwest Real Estate Investors Associations, Eugene Southtowne Rotary, Eugene Opera and Eugene Chamber of Commerce. On her blog, Widdicombe's advocated for expanding the Eugene Urban Growth Boundary.

In the "North Eugene" county District 4, last year's Board of Commissioner's chair Pat Farr is being challenged by Zach Mulholland.

Farr has sat on the Lane County Board of Commissioners since 2013 and also has experience as a Eugene City councilor, state representative, and business and nonprofit manager. Farr's campaign website highlights local endorsements and his campaign Facebook page highlights examples of these relationships, such as his and Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold's work passing levies and his and Peter Ruffier's work on wastewater management.

Mulholland is a policy researcher and advocate for Beyond Toxics who serves on the Lane Community College Board and Eugene budget committee, and previously the Eugene Sustainability Commission and Bethel neighborhood board. On his campaign website, Mulholland says if elected to the county commission he "will fight for good jobs, affordable housing, clean air and water, and a compassionate and effective response to homelessness."

Lane County district attorney

Two candidates have filed to replace Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow who has chosen to retire.

James Cleavenger is an attorney, Oakridge City administrator, and reserve Oakridge police officer who previously challenged Perlow for the DA job. On his campaign website, Cleavenger describes himself as a progressive running "to improve the fairness and effectiveness of the criminal justice system in Lane County, by creating a more transparent and data-driven system of prosecution, while promoting alternatives to mass incarceration and increased mental health & addiction treatment services."

Christopher Parosa is Lane County's current chief deputy District Attorney. On his campaign website Parosa describes himself "as an experienced prosecutor that has handled everything from petty theft to aggravated murder," who will use that experience to prosecute. "We live in trying times, with violent crime rates and societal concerns rising, I am committed to prosecuting those that do you harm and threaten your sense of security."

Lane County sheriff

Incumbent Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold is running for re-election unopposed.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Election 2024: Lane County commissioner, DA, sheriff candidates