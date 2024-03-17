Who's running for elected office in Marion and Polk counties?

The 2024 primary election will be unusually busy for races in Marion and Polk County.

Of the four positions up for election in Marion County, two are contested races including clerk and sheriff. And of the five positions in Polk County, three are contested including commissioner, treasurer and sheriff.

These races – with the exception of Marion County Commissioner – are considered non-partisan. Voters will receive ballots and can vote for one candidate in each of those races. Candidates who win a majority will advance to the November election uncontested. In races where no candidate earns a majority, the two with the most votes will advance to a head-to-head race in November.

The filing deadline for county-wide races was Tuesday for the May 21 election.

Who’s running for Marion County Commissioner?

Incumbent Danielle Bethell, who has held the position since 2021, filed for the Republican nomination. No Democrat filed for the primary. A third-party candidate could file to run against Bethell for the November general election. It is the only partisan county-wide race in this election.

Who’s running for Marion County Clerk?

Bill Burgess, who has held the position since 2005, is running against former Marion County election worker Anna Munson and Jo Anne Lepley.

Who’s running for Marion County Sheriff?

Incumbent Nick Hunter is running against challenger Stacy Rejaian. Hunter was appointed to the position by the county commissioners in 2023 to replace retiring sheriff Joe Kast. Rejaian has been a deputy with Marion County since 2007 and also is a real estate broker.

Who’s running for Marion County Assessor?

The only person who filed for the position is incumbent Tom Rohlfing. He has held the position since 2013. He previously worked as an appraiser for Marion County from 1994 to 2013.

Who’s running for Polk County Commissioner?

Incumbent Lyle Mordhorst is running against Monmouth city councilor Roxanne Beltz. Mordhorst was appointed to the position in 2019 and was elected in 2020. Beltz has been on the Monmouth city council since 2017 and is on other boards including SEDCOR.

Who’s running for Polk County Treasurer?

Incumbent Steve Milligan faces challenger Chris Patoine. Milligan is suing the county and county administrator Greg Hansen, alleging he is not being allowed to perform the duties of the treasurer and that it is a position in name only. Patoine is the chair of the Polk County Planning Commission.

Who’s running for Polk County Assessor?

Valerie Patoine, who has held the position since being appointed in 2019, was the only person wo filed to run for assessor.

Who’s running for Polk County Clerk?

Kim Williams, the incumbent, is the only person who filed for county clerk. She was appointed in 2023.

Who’s running for Polk County Sheriff?

Sheriff Mark Garton is being challenged by Steven Warden. Garton, who has been part of the sheriff’s department since 1997, has been sheriff since 2015 Warden has been the emergency services chief for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde since 2020 and is a lieutenant in the Yamhill County Sheriff’s office, where he’s worked since 1984.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Who's running in for elected office in Marion and Polk counties?