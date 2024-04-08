Whitnall School Board selects three finalists for superintendent position

Whitnall High School is where the Whitnall School District offices are located. The Whitnall School Board has selected three finalists for its superintendent position.

According to the district's website, the candidates are Brady Reinke, director of elementary teaching and learning with the New Berlin School District; Ronald Rivard, principal and curriculum director for the Randall Consolidated School District J1 in Burlington; and Chad Schraufnagel, principal and superintendent of the Lake Country School District.

They will visit the district April 9 to tour the schools and communities that afternoon, and then participate in two listening sessions that same evening, one with Whitnall School District staff and the other for community members. The staff session is scheduled from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the high school's library while the community session is scheduled from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Whitnall School District board room, also at the high school. Those who can't attend the community session can watch it at home on the district's YouTube channel.

During the sessions, the finalists will talk about themselves and answer questions from the school board. They will share their leadership style and "their vision for fostering a positive work culture" during the district staff listening session and then with the community will share "their reasons for applying to the Whitnall School District and how they can positively impact the District if selected," according to the district's website.

Community members will be able to use a form to provide feedback for the Whitnall School Board to consider helping select a final candidate, with whom the board will then negotiate a contract.

The board is seeking a replacement for Lisa Olson, who abruptly announced her retirement in November, effective in January and ending her contract early. Olson was replaced by interim superintendent Ed Brzinski in January, only for Brzinski to announce that same month he was resigning and planned to leave Feb. 9. The district then hired another interim superintendent, Kristen Taylor, who has been serving in the role until the district hires its next permanent superintendent. Taylor is expected to serve in her interim role until June.

Here's what to know about the finalists:

Brady Reinke

Besides his current role, Reinke has served in other roles in the New Berlin School District, including as principal at Ronald Reagan Elementary School and as principal and associate principal at Poplar Creek Elementary School. He has also served in various roles in the Oregon School District as a kindergarten teacher at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School, as a virtual school teacher and as Oregon High School's head wrestling coach. Reinke also is a member of the New Berlin Rotary Club, New Berlin Safety Commission, the Education Foundation of New Berlin's board of directors and an adjunct professor at Carroll University. Reinke holds a doctorate in leadership for the advancement of learning and service from Cardinal Stritch University; a master's in educational administration from Concordia University and a bachelor's in elementary education early child and middle childhood from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to the district's website.

Ronald Rivard

Rivard's previous experience includes holding positions in the South Milwaukee School District, as principal at Blakewood Elementary School and as an associate principal at South Milwaukee High School. Rivard has also held positions with the Waukesha School District as a Secondary Director of Instruction, as Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Waterford Graded School District and in the Muskego Norway School District as principal at Tess Corners Elementary School and as associate principal at Lake Denoon Middle School. Rivard has a master's in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University and a bachelor's in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to the district's website.

Chad Schraufnagel

Schraufnagel's previous experience includes being principal at Hustisford High School and Hustisford Junior High School, an associate principal at Badger High School in the Lake Geneva School District and an assistant principal at Waukesha North High School. Schraufnagel is also a member of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators and National Association of Secondary School Principals. He has a master's in educational leadership and administration from Marian College and a bachelor's in education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, according to the district's website.

